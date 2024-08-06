Bluesight Announces Third Annual Medication Intelligence Summit Focusing on Compliance, Finance, and Operations in Hospital Pharmacies

In its third year hosting the virtual summit, the company is bringing together experts from across the country to discuss key pain points and opportunities for hospital pharmacies.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight ®, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, announced today that it is hosting its third annual Medication Intelligence Summit from September 23-24, 2024. The virtual event will span two days, bringing together experts to discuss the current state and future of the hospital pharmacy industry.

Last year, 300+ hospital professionals, from Pharmacy Directors and C-suite executives to pharmacy technicians and nurses, attended the Medication Intelligence Summit. This year, the Summit is expected to draw a larger crowd across its two days.

The Summit will have two different tracks across each day focusing on the following topics:

Day One, Compliance:

In an ever-evolving world of healthcare regulations and policies, promoting a culture of safety and compliance at your organization is powered by knowledge. Day one of the Summit will help attendees stay up-to-date with the most important conversations on hospital and pharmacy compliance. Featured sessions will cover preventing diversion in retail pharmacies, recent EMS policy changes, and waste optimization.

Day one will feature the following sessions: Preventing Drug Diversion in Retail and Outpatient Pharmacies, Navigating EMS Policy Changes: What's Changed and What's Next and Insights and Approaches to Reducing Controlled Substance Waste.

Day Two, Finance & Operations:

Technology is at the heart of a flourishing future for health systems. Innovation and automation can create smarter workflows to optimize inventory, improve bottom lines, and enhance staff productivity. Attendees of day two of the Summit will have the opportunity to sit in on sessions that will highlight the future of operational improvements for health systems, RFID, specialty medications, and revenue drugs.

Day two will feature the following sessions: Operational Improvements for Enterprise Health Systems, RFID Trends in Healthcare, and Intelligent Strategies for Managing Revenue Generating Drugs

The event will feature speakers from across the hospital pharmacy industry including, but not limited to:

Deborah Simonson , Vice President of Pharmacy – Chief Pharmacy Officer of Service Lines for Ochsner Health

, Vice President of Pharmacy – Chief Pharmacy Officer of Service Lines for Ochsner Health Marva Williams-Lowe , PharmD, MHA, FACHE, Chief Pharmacy Officer, System Administrative Officer for the Pharmacy ICCE (Integrated Center of Clinical Excellence) for Medical University South Carolina (MUSC) Health and Senior Associate Dean, Clinical Affairs for the MUSC College of Pharmacy

, PharmD, MHA, FACHE, Chief Pharmacy Officer, System Administrative Officer for the Pharmacy ICCE (Integrated Center of Clinical Excellence) for Medical University South Carolina (MUSC) Health and Senior Associate Dean, Clinical Affairs for the MUSC College of Pharmacy Gee Mathen, Director of Pharmacy Clinical Applications and Technical Services, Texas Children's Hospital

Alexandre Raymond , PharmD, MS, CHC, Director Drug Diversion Prevention & Response, Compliance­ for Ochsner Health

, PharmD, MS, CHC, Director Drug Diversion Prevention & Response, Compliance­ for Ochsner Health Les Louden , PharmD, Pharmacy Manager at BayCare Health System

, PharmD, Pharmacy Manager at BayCare Health System Representatives from the following companies: Fresenius Kabi, EMS Logik, Avery Dennison , and Bluesight.

"Each year, the Medication Intelligence Summit provides a platform to amplify essential discussions on the pressing issues impacting hospital pharmacies," said Kevin MacDonald, co-founder and CEO of Bluesight. "It's crucial that we unite industry experts to explore solutions to inflation, diversion, staffing challenges and drug shortages that empower hospitals to worry less about inventory, compliance, and costs – and focus on what matters most: patient care."

The virtual Summit will be hosted via Zoom and posted at www.bluesight.com once it has concluded. For more information or to register for the Summit, visit Bluesight's event page here .

About Bluesight

Bluesight simplifies medication tracking from purchase to patient administration. With a suite of Medication Intelligence™ solutions, Bluesight enables hospitals and health systems to worry less about inventory, compliance and costs and focus on what matters most: patient care. More than 2,000 United States and Canadian hospitals depend on Bluesight every day to optimize pharmacy operations, prevent risk and noncompliance and improve financial health. For more information, please visit Bluesight's website .

