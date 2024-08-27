Bluesight Appoints Mark Peters as Chief Financial Officer

New financial leader joins leadership team to support continued growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight, the leading provider of Medication Intelligence™ solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Peters as Chief Financial Officer. With over 15 years of financial expertise, Mark brings a wealth of experience to the Bluesight Executive team, known for his ability to drive business growth and cultivate a culture of excellence in fast-paced environments.

In his new role, Mark will oversee Bluesight's financial operations and strategy, playing a pivotal role in shaping the company's direction and planning for sustained growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Bluesight team," said Kevin MacDonald, Co-founder and CEO of Bluesight. "His extensive financial experience and business acumen, coupled with his background in the pharmaceutical industry, make him an ideal addition to not only our company but its leadership team. We look forward to Mark's contributions to helping us grow our business and transform today's pharmacy supply chain."

Before joining Bluesight, Mark served as General Manager at Zego, where he led the successful acquisition and integration of three businesses, culminating in the sale of the company to Global Payments. He also has experience in pharmaceutical logistics and healthcare, having worked in leadership at Meta Pharmacy Services and Vocera Communications.

"Bluesight is setting new standards for the pharmacy supply chain industry. I'm honored to join this dedicated and passionate team," said Mark Peters, Chief Financial Officer. "Bluesight has an impressive track record of growth and a strong portfolio of industry-leading solutions that make a difference in the healthcare sector. Chief among these is the common thread of driving better patient care in a thoughtful and effective way. I'm excited to be a part of what comes next."

Mark Peters is the latest strategic appointment made by Bluesight, joining recent strategic c-suite appointments of Matt McAluney as Chief Revenue Officer and Jason Vander Meer as Chief Product Officer to further the company's vision for transforming the health system pharmacy landscape.

About Bluesight

Bluesight simplifies medication tracking from purchase to patient administration. With a suite of Medication Intelligence™ solutions, Bluesight enables hospitals and health systems to worry less about inventory, compliance and costs and focus on what matters most: patient care. More than 2,000 United States and Canadian hospitals depend on Bluesight every day to optimize pharmacy operations, prevent risk and noncompliance and improve financial health. For more information, please visit Bluesight's website.

