Bluesight Appoints Matt McAluney as Chief Revenue Officer

New position to further the company's vision for transforming the health system pharmacy

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight, the leader in Medication Intelligence™ solutions, announced today the appointment of Matt McAluney to Chief Revenue Officer. Matt brings extensive experience and a proven track record in rapidly scaling companies combined with strategic leadership to Bluesight's executive team.

In his new role, McAluney will spearhead revenue-generating initiatives, align go-to-market strategies with organizational objectives, and drive sustained growth and market expansion for Bluesight. This appointment marks a pivotal moment for the company as its first Chief Revenue Officer and an essential role in helping expand its vision and leadership in the health system pharmacy landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to Bluesight as our first Chief Revenue Officer," stated Kevin MacDonald, CEO and Co-founder of Bluesight. "His track record in high-growth software businesses, coupled with his commitment to the customer, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our efforts as we navigate a dynamic healthcare landscape. With Matt at the helm, we are confident in our ability to further accelerate our growth trajectory, help our customers tackle their key challenges, and continue to deliver on our collective vision of greater patient safety and better efficiency."

With a distinguished career spanning diverse industries, including information services, technology, and financial services, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and insights to Bluesight. His ability to build high-performing teams, drive growth, and nurture client relationships will be critical to Bluesight's success.

"The opportunity to contribute to Bluesight's vision for the advancement of Medication Intelligence solutions, particularly in a time of transformative change in healthcare, is incredibly exciting," said Matt McAluney, Chief Revenue Officer of Bluesight. "I am impressed both with the talented team at Bluesight and the category-leading products that demonstrate a commitment to customer value. I look forward to driving sustainable growth that positively impacts patient care."

Bluesight's Medication Intelligence solutions utilize cutting-edge A.I. and machine learning technologies to revolutionize medication management across the healthcare spectrum. By harnessing the power of data-driven decision-making at every stage of the medication lifecycle, Bluesight empowers healthcare providers to make informed choices that improve pharmacy practices, deliver better patient care, and achieve greater cost efficiency.

Before joining Bluesight, Matt was Chief Commercial Officer at Elemica and Chief Executive Officer at I.D. Analytics. Previously, McAluney led new client development and sales roles with Equifax, Proficient Systems, Yodlee, and PTC. He holds an MBA from Emory University and a BBA from Loyola University.

About Bluesight

Bluesight solves supply chain inefficiencies and reduces risk by using A.I. and machine learning to surface actionable analytics for every step of the medication lifecycle. Through our suite of Medication Intelligence™ solutions, Bluesight brings simplicity, visibility, and predictability to the complex world of medication management. More than 1,600 U.S. and Canadian hospitals utilize Bluesight solutions to optimize their hospital pharmacy practices by improving efficiency, reducing medication costs, and increasing compliance and safety.

For more information, please visit Bluesight's website .

SOURCE Bluesight