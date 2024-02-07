Bluesight Demonstrates Industry-Leading Performance in Drug Diversion Detection; New Data Highlights 6.6X Advantage Over Competitors

Bluesight's ControlCheck delivers hard outcomes by identifying a diverter every two days

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight, the leader in Medication Intelligence™ solutions, announced today new data that showcases the performance of ControlCheck™, the company's next generation of drug diversion monitoring. A new data analysis comparing ControlCheck against other industry solutions from Q1 to Q4 2023 found ControlCheck 6.6 times more likely to detect diversion, setting a new standard for medication safety and security.

During this same period, ControlCheck identified a staggering 808 confirmed cases of drug diversion showcasing its unparalleled efficacy in safeguarding healthcare institutions. Additionally, ControlCheck revealed 9 out of 10 of those diversion events were attributed to Registered Nurse personnel.

"By late 2023, Bluesight successfully transitioned a majority of Medacist customers to ControlCheck. Since their transition to ControlCheck, one of our newest conversion customers found a confirmed diversion event in their first week of using the software," said Samir Neyazi, Director of Product at Bluesight. "This early achievement underscores the powerful impact of ControlCheck in bolstering medication safety protocols."

ControlCheck represents a significant leap forward in the fight against diversion, offering healthcare institutions a new level of accuracy and efficiency in identifying potential risks through machine learning analytics. With advanced algorithms and real-time monitoring capabilities, ControlCheck has analyzed over 150 million medication transactions across perioperative, nursing, and pharmacy areas, empowering healthcare professionals to address diversion concerns proactively, ultimately enhancing patient safety and streamlining hospital workflows.

"At Bluesight, our mission has always been to advance patient safety through cutting-edge technology," said Kevin MacDonald, Co-founder & CEO of Bluesight. "With our customers identifying a diverter every two days on average, ControlCheck's performance is an example of our continued commitment to providing healthcare professionals with tools to safeguard against diversion incidents."

In addition to ControlCheck's technological success, Bluesight's Diversion Collective has made significant strides in its world-class training to help hospitals establish a strong diversion prevention program that leads to tangible outcomes. In 2023, this collective effort impacted 95 health systems, with 215 participants from 19 different disciplines, including pharmacy leadership, diversion team members, and pharmacy informatics.

ControlCheck identifies diversion events swiftly and facilitates proactive measures to prevent potential harm to patients. With its user-friendly interface and robust analytics, ControlCheck integrates seamlessly into hospital workflows, contributing to operational efficiency and ensuring a safer healthcare environment.

Bluesight solves supply chain inefficiencies and reduces risk by using AI and machine learning to surface actionable analytics for every step of the medication lifecycle. Through our suite of Medication Intelligence™ solutions, Bluesight brings simplicity, visibility, and predictability to the complex world of medication management. More than 1,600 U.S. and Canadian hospitals utilize Bluesight solutions to optimize their hospital pharmacy practices by improving efficiency, reducing medication costs, and increasing compliance and safety.

