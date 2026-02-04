Bluesight Continues Best in KLAS Streak, Highlighting Sustained Market Leadership

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight, the leader in health system intelligence solutions, today announced that two of its most widely used offerings – ControlCheck and PrivacyPro – have been recognized in the 2026 Best in KLAS Software & Services report . ControlCheck earned Best in KLAS for Drug Diversion Monitoring for the fifth time, while PrivacyPro earned Best in KLAS for Patient Privacy Monitoring for the sixth time.

In late 2025, PrivacyPro was also named by KLAS in the Consistent High Performers report for having an overall performance score of 90+ for three consecutive years.

Produced by leading healthcare IT research firm KLAS Research, the Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that consistently deliver exceptional value and outcomes for healthcare organizations, based entirely on direct customer feedback.

"Earning Best in KLAS recognition year after year reflects the trust our customers place in Bluesight," said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Bluesight. "These awards validate our commitment to our customers, innovating with purpose, and delivering solutions that help health systems reduce risk, improve safety, and operate more efficiently."

Sustained Excellence Across Solutions

Bluesight's continued recognition highlights the strength and maturity of its platform:

ControlCheck delivers an end-to-end, closed-loop approach to drug diversion monitoring, helping hospitals proactively identify and prevent diversion across nursing, procedural, inpatient, and retail pharmacy workflows.

PrivacyPro leverages advanced analytics and machine learning to proactively detect potential patient privacy violations, enabling compliance teams to reduce manual review and focus on the highest-risk behaviors.

These solutions support a comprehensive intelligence platform that helps healthcare organizations protect patients, ensure compliance, and drive measurable financial impact.

"What makes these recognitions especially meaningful is that they're driven entirely by customer feedback," added MacDonald. "Our teams remain focused on delivering technology that works in the real world while continually upholding our core value of honoring the customer."

As Bluesight continues to expand its platform, the company is focused on deeper cross-product integration, responsible use of AI, and partnerships that make its solutions more accessible and impactful for health systems nationwide.

About Bluesight

Bluesight powers hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 3,000 hospitals rely on Bluesight every day to have efficient and safe operations. For more information, please visit Bluesight's website .

The full 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report is available at klasresearch.com

