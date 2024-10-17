Bluesight Expands Capabilities Through Acquisition of Sectyr

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight, the leading provider of Medication Intelligence™ solutions for health systems and hospital pharmacies, announced the acquisition of Sectyr, a top-tier compliance and audit management platform. This acquisition expands Bluesight's portfolio to include robust 340B audit and compliance tools in response to growing demand from its customers.

Advancing our Medication Intelligence™ solutions with Sectyr's continuous program compliance.

Sectyr is recognized for its industry-leading solutions designed to simplify and streamline regulatory compliance and auditing, specifically in the 340B Drug Pricing Program. With the addition of Sectyr's tools, Bluesight continues its mission of empowering healthcare organizations to ensure medication safety, compliance, and operational efficiency.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sectyr to the Bluesight family," said Kevin MacDonald, CEO of Bluesight. "We've heard from many of our customers that continued access to the 340B Program is a critical priority, and they invest a significant amount of time and effort in order to remain compliant and maintain access to the program." MacDonald continued, "There's a clear need for better tools to ensure compliance and conduct audits. Sectyr's deep expertise in this area made them a natural fit to help us expand our offerings and deliver even more value to our pharmacy customers."

James Lawson, Founder & CEO of Sectyr said, "As a former healthcare executive, I know first-hand that ensuring health systems stay compliant with HRSA regulations to maintain 340B eligibility is a top priority for hospitals nationwide. With this understanding, I founded Sectyr to support pharmacy operations teams with innovative solutions to their compliance problems." Lawson continued, "When seeking partners to accelerate Sectyr's mission, Bluesight stood out as a leader for over a decade across compliance, operations, and finance. We're excited to partner with a company that shares our vision and passion for pharmacy compliance."

Bluesight's acquisition of Sectyr underscores its commitment to offering best-in-class solutions that simplify medication management and compliance for pharmacies. By integrating Sectyr's technology, Bluesight customers now have access to a comprehensive suite of tools to manage their 340B program with confidence, improving audit readiness and compliance oversight.

This move follows Bluesight's continued investment in tools that streamline pharmacy workflows and enhance operational visibility, making it easier for healthcare organizations to navigate the increasingly complex regulatory environment.

About Bluesight

Bluesight simplifies medication tracking from purchase to patient administration. With a suite of Medication Intelligence™ solutions, Bluesight enables hospitals and health systems to worry less about inventory, compliance, and costs and focus on what matters most: patient care. More than 2,000 United States and Canadian hospitals depend on Bluesight every day to optimize pharmacy operations, prevent risk and noncompliance, and improve financial health. For more information, please visit Bluesight's website .

About Sectyr

Sectyr® provides software solutions that help healthcare and other regulated businesses achieve and maintain Continuous Program Compliance® with ever-changing regulatory requirements. Used by hundreds of hospitals, health centers, and pharmacies across the country, Sectyr's cloud-based compliance platform, SectyrHub®, strengthens your compliance posture with specialized yet highly configurable software solutions for HRSA 330 grant program management, HRSA 340B drug discount program management, HIPAA risk assessment, license management, accreditation management, and incident management. To learn more, visit www.Sectyr.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Bluesight