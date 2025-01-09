Bluesight Expands Compliance Capabilities and Strengthens Platform through Acquisition of Protenus

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and BALTIMORE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight, the leading provider of inventory management, procurement, and compliance solutions for health systems and hospital pharmacies, today announced the acquisition of Protenus, provider of the leading healthcare compliance analytics platform. This strategic acquisition will further strengthen Bluesight's drug diversion platform and add critical patient privacy monitoring capabilities to better protect healthcare organizations and the communities they serve.

Protenus leverages artificial intelligence capabilities to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest, highest-quality patient outcomes, while protecting their organizations' reputation. Since its founding in 2014, Protenus has grown into a category leader with strong, trusted relationships with hundreds of healthcare organizations across the United States, supporting them as they navigate and overcome significant operational and reputational risks. This combination will bring together Bluesight's intelligence that powers hospital and pharmacy operations, and Protenus' expertise in compliance and risk management, offering a unified platform delivering innovative solutions needed to enhance compliance, ensure medication safety, and drive operational efficiency.

"Protenus is at the forefront of healthcare compliance AI & analytics, addressing the critical need for compliance technology that helps healthcare organizations meet and exceed the highest quality of care and safety standards," said Kevin MacDonald, Co-Founder and CEO of Bluesight. "We have long admired their products, expertise and team, and this acquisition is a transformational step in Bluesight's journey to expand our compliance capabilities. By combining our strengths, we will be able to offer a truly comprehensive solution that addresses some of the most pressing healthcare challenges today and deliver even greater value to our customers."

"We are thrilled to join the Bluesight platform, which will help accelerate our mission of empowering healthcare organizations with the necessary tools to protect their patients and safeguard their own reputations," said Nick Culbertson, Co-Founder and CEO of Protenus. "Partnering with Bluesight will enhance our capacity to innovate and address our customers' evolving needs and allow us to further capitalize on the growing demand for our compliance capabilities. Together, we will create a platform that not only mitigates risks but also establishes new standards for excellence in healthcare compliance and beyond."

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor to Protenus. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for Thoma Bravo and Bluesight and DLA Piper LLP served as legal counsel for Protenus.

About Bluesight

Bluesight powers hospital and pharmacy operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 2,400 United States and Canadian hospitals rely on Bluesight every day to have efficient and safe operations. For more information, please visit Bluesight's website.

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. Protenus is committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do.

SOURCE Bluesight