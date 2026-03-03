Bluesight Partners with GraphiteRx and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs to Expand Access to Cost-Saving Medication Sources

Integration with GraphiteRx Marketplace Delivers New Supply Options for Hospital Cost and Shortage Management

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight, the leader in hospital intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with GraphiteRx that brings marketplace data, including the catalog of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, into CostCheck and ShortageCheck . The integration expands access to alternative medication suppliers, helping hospitals reduce drug spend and strengthen resilience amid ongoing shortages.

Through the partnership, Bluesight customers can view Cost Plus Drugs pricing alongside traditional wholesaler options within their existing procurement decision workflows. This added visibility gives pharmacy teams greater flexibility when sourcing medications and making cost-based decisions — addressing two of the most pressing challenges facing hospital pharmacies: rising drug costs and persistent shortages.

Addressing Critical Pharmacy Challenges

According to Bluesight's recent Hospital Pharmacy Operations Report , 77% of hospital pharmacies identified reducing drug spend as a top priority, while 75% of pharmacy leaders cited drug shortages as their most pressing operational challenge. As budgets tighten and reimbursement models evolve, the integration of the GraphiteRx marketplace enables hospitals with:

Expanded sourcing options : Cost Plus Drugs appears as an additional supplier within CostCheck and ShortageCheck, enabling real-time comparison of price alongside wholesalers and other sources.

: Cost Plus Drugs appears as an additional supplier within CostCheck and ShortageCheck, enabling real-time comparison of price alongside wholesalers and other sources. Greater sourcing flexibility: Access alternative suppliers with no volume commitments, enabling pharmacy teams to choose the best option by price, availability, or clinical need.

Access alternative suppliers with no volume commitments, enabling pharmacy teams to choose the best option by price, availability, or clinical need. Stronger shortage resilience: Secure essential medications through additional supply channels when traditional distributors face constraints.

"Hospital pharmacy teams are already saving up to 4% on their drug spend every year with CostCheck," said Kevin MacDonald, Bluesight CEO and co-founder. "By bringing alternative suppliers directly into the tools our customers use every day, we can create even more opportunities to balance cost, availability, and reliability — especially at a time when healthcare organizations are facing significant financial pressure."

Greater Transparency in the Face of Shrinking Margins

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment among technology and supply partners to bring greater transparency and efficiency into hospital procurement workflows. "Healthcare providers need trusted partners who can help them navigate an increasingly complex supply chain," said Alan Bowe, Chief Commercial Officer at Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs. "Our partnership with Bluesight through the GraphiteRx platform brings transparency and affordability directly into the workflows where sourcing decisions happen. Together, we're making it easier for hospitals to access the medications their patients need at prices that make sense."

"As drug costs rise and shortages persist, hospitals need more options they can trust," said David Zilberman, Founder & CEO of GraphiteRx. "This collaboration represents the kind of ecosystem the healthcare supply chain needs. By bringing together technology, marketplace access, and transparent pricing, hospitals have more leverage on cost and availability and can make affordable, reliable medication access the norm, not the exception."

About Bluesight

Bluesight powers hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 3,000 United States and Canadian hospitals rely on Bluesight every day to have efficient and safe operations. For more information, please visit bluesight.com .

About GraphiteRx

GraphiteRx powers commerce in healthcare and its mission is to increase access to and reduce the cost of healthcare. With its pioneering marketplace, order management, and e-commerce solutions, GraphiteRx is revolutionizing the procurement and distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. For more information, visit www.GraphiteRx.com .

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company is transforming the pharmaceutical industry by bringing transparency and affordability to drug pricing. The Cost Plus Marketplace provides hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, university health networks, pharmacies, and other healthcare providers with direct access to thousands of medications at significantly lower costs. For more information, visit www.CostPlusDrugs.com .

