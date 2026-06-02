Bluesight Releases Dual Industry Reports, Illuminating the Growing Pressures on Hospital Pharmacy and Patient Privacy

2026 Hospital Pharmacy Operations Report: Drug shortages, procurement complexity, 340B uncertainty, and AI adoption continue to shape hospital pharmacy priorities.

Drug shortages, procurement complexity, 340B uncertainty, and AI adoption continue to shape hospital pharmacy priorities. 2026 Privacy Trends Report: Unauthorized access, insider incidents, and evolving breach patterns underscore rising privacy and compliance pressures across healthcare.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight, the leader in hospital intelligence solutions, today released two industry reports spanning pharmacy operations and patient privacy disciplines: the 12th annual Hospital Pharmacy Operations Report (HPOR) and the 2026 Privacy Trends Report. Together, the reports offer comprehensive, cross-functional views of current challenges, priorities, and trends, drawing on surveys of more than 480 healthcare professionals.

2026 Hospital Pharmacy Operations Report

The findings of the 2026 HPOR are based on a comprehensive survey of 437 hospital pharmacy professionals conducted in January and February of 2026. This report examines the mounting challenges hospital pharmacies face and how leading teams are moving beyond reactive operations toward technology-driven automation.

Key Takeaways:

Drug shortages top the list of challenges for the seventh consecutive year , cited by 78.3% of respondents , while staffing pressures and drug spend management challenges persist. Spreadsheets and manual tracking are still the primary tools used for shortage management (69.7%), with dedicated shortage management software adoption remaining low (16.5%).

, cited by , while staffing pressures and drug spend management challenges persist. Spreadsheets and manual tracking are still the primary tools used for shortage management (69.7%), with dedicated shortage management software adoption remaining low (16.5%). Pharmacy procurement has become increasingly complex, with 80% of hospitals using 4 or more vendor partners, and 79.1% of respondents looking for over $250,000 in cost savings this year.

and this year. Nearly half of surveyed professionals now use AI in their workflows , with diversion detection and data synthesis emerging as key applications.

, with diversion detection and data synthesis emerging as key applications. Diversion monitoring software now accounts for 48.5% of all detected diversion events , surpassing colleague reporting and manual investigation as the leading discovery method.

, surpassing colleague reporting and manual investigation as the leading discovery method. The number of pharmacy teams stocking medications across 21 or more locations increased 24% , yet most respondents reported no visibility into retail pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, and ambulatory clinic inventory.

, yet most respondents reported no visibility into retail pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, and ambulatory clinic inventory. 66.7% of pharmacy leaders responsible for 340B management identify the transition to a rebate model as their most pressing concern, even after the federal court vacated the pilot program in February 2026.

2026 Privacy Trends Report

The 2026 Privacy Trends Report marks a pivotal evolution from Bluesight's annual Breach Barometer series. Drawing on publicly available federal and state-level breach data, real-world metrics from over 1,400 healthcare sites using Bluesight's PrivacyPro platform, and a 2026 survey of 43 healthcare privacy and compliance professionals, the report moves beyond retrospective breach analysis to a more comprehensive assessment of the privacy landscape.

Key findings include:

The average healthcare data breach cost declined to $7.42 million in 2025, from a record $9.77 million in 2024, yet healthcare remains the most expensive industry for breaches for the 12th consecutive year .

. Unauthorized access incidents increased 17% year-over-year , reflecting a shift from massive, single-event exposures to a higher frequency of small-scale incidents.

, reflecting a shift from massive, single-event exposures to a higher frequency of small-scale incidents. Negligent employees remain the most frequent and most costly source of insider incidents and the second leading cause of healthcare breaches.

of insider incidents and the second leading cause of healthcare breaches. PrivacyPro customers reviewed 46% more cases in 2025 compared to 2023, while increasing violation identification by 69% over the same period.

Intelligence That Works Across the Whole Health System

"These reports reflect the breadth of what Bluesight stands for — intelligence that protects every patient and optimizes every dollar across a health system," said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Bluesight. "Whether it's a pharmacy team grappling with persistent drug shortages and 340B regulatory uncertainty, or a compliance officer racing to identify unauthorized access before it becomes a multi-million dollar breach, the challenges are deeply connected. Our goal is to equip leaders in both spaces with the data and technology they need to stop reacting and start anticipating."

The simultaneous release of these two reports reflects Bluesight's unique vantage point across both the operational and compliance domains in healthcare. As health systems face mounting pressures and complexities, Bluesight continues to invest in building solutions that enable proactive, evidence-based decision-making.

For more information and to download the full reports, visit 2026 HPOR and 2026 Privacy Trends Report.

About Bluesight

Bluesight enables hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading, AI-powered solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 3,000 United States and Canadian hospitals rely on Bluesight every day. For more information, please visit bluesight.com.

SOURCE Bluesight