Bluestone ACO Leads U.S. in Medicare Savings Per Beneficiary for Second Year; Setting New Standards for Patient Care and Cost Efficiency

STILLWATER, Minn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Accountable Care Organization (ACO) is the top performing ACO in the U.S. for the second consecutive year, as measured by savings per Medicare beneficiary, as part of the Medicare Shared Savings Program. In 2023, Bluestone ACO improved care for more than 5,800 Medicare beneficiaries across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida, by managing their complex, chronic conditions. Bluestone ACO's notable cost savings and high-quality care scores set it apart nationwide.

Highlights of Bluestone ACO's 2023 performance include:

Leading in Savings: Bluestone ACO led the nation in Medicare savings per beneficiary, with an average of $5,836 saved per beneficiary—5% higher than the second-best performing ACO in the U.S.

Bluestone ACO led the nation in Medicare savings per beneficiary, with an average of saved per beneficiary—5% higher than the second-best performing ACO in the U.S. Significant Medicare Impact : Bluestone ACO contributed to Medicare's goal of lowering healthcare costs without sacrificing quality, saving Medicare $33,935,219 in 2023.

: Bluestone ACO contributed to Medicare's goal of lowering healthcare costs without sacrificing quality, saving Medicare in 2023. Exemplary Quality Scores: With a 91%+ score on quality measures such as diabetes management, depression screenings, control of high blood pressure, Bluestone ACO ranks within the top 10% of ACOs across the nation.

"This performance is a testament to our team's commitment to our shared purpose: delivering great outcomes to our patients and their families," said Rajiv Patel, M.D., CEO of Bluestone Physician Services. "We are grateful for the trust they place in us to make a meaningful difference in their lives, and to our partners for their collaboration. I look forward to building on our success and bringing Bluestone's care to more patients who are managing complex, chronic conditions."

Bluestone ACO's success is driven by its commitment to a patient-centered, efficient care model that emphasizes high-quality, proactive care for medically complex and elderly patients. Key aspects of Bluestone's approach include:

In-Home Care in Residential Communities : Providing at-home care within assisted living, independent living, and group home communities, allowing patients to receive high-quality care in comfortable, familiar surroundings.

: Providing at-home care within assisted living, independent living, and group home communities, allowing patients to receive high-quality care in comfortable, familiar surroundings. Collaborative Care Teams : Dedicated Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers, along with Clinical Assistants, Care Managers, and Care Coordinators, collaborate to address complex health needs, focusing on preventative and acute care for both physical and mental health.

: Dedicated Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers, along with Clinical Assistants, Care Managers, and Care Coordinators, collaborate to address complex health needs, focusing on preventative and acute care for both physical and mental health. Data-Driven Strategies: Using evidence-based, data-driven care management strategies to reduce unnecessary emergency room (ER) visits, hospitalizations, and readmissions, creating a more sustainable and effective care experience.

Bluestone ACO's success benefits Medicare beneficiaries while also driving positive outcomes across the healthcare industry, delivering value to patients, families, and caregivers. Key impacts of the 2023 achievements include:

Reinvestment in Patient-Centered Care : Bluestone ACO has captured $16.6 million in shared savings payments, which will be reinvested in expanding its advanced primary care model. This reinvestment effort will support new Medicare offerings like Advanced Primary Care Management and GUIDE, which focus on supporting patients who are managing chronic conditions and dementia, ultimately enabling Bluestone to bring care to even more patients and further improve outcomes.

: Bluestone ACO has captured in shared savings payments, which will be reinvested in expanding its advanced primary care model. This reinvestment effort will support new Medicare offerings like Advanced Primary Care Management and GUIDE, which focus on supporting patients who are managing chronic conditions and dementia, ultimately enabling Bluestone to bring care to even more patients and further improve outcomes. Industry-Wide Contributions: Bluestone seeks to share its success with partners in Medicare Advantage and other health plans, contributing to the adoption of innovative care strategies to benefit their members, and to support broader industry growth.

With these initiatives, Bluestone ACO remains committed to transforming healthcare delivery for its patients who are managing complex, chronic conditions, and setting a new standard for quality, cost-efficiency, and compassionate care.

Learn more about Bluestone ACO at BluestoneMD.com.

About Bluestone Accountable Care Organization

Bluestone Physician Services participates in the Bluestone Accountable Care Organization (ACO); an ACO is a group of healthcare providers that work together to improve the care quality and experience for their patients that have fee-for-service Medicare or Original Medicare. As part of the Medicare Shared Savings Program, ACOs receive a portion of any savings that result from reducing costs and meeting quality requirements for these patients. More than 5,800 patients are served through the Bluestone ACO.

About Bluestone Physician Services

Bluestone Physician Services is a leading health care organization that delivers and coordinates care for people living with complex, chronic conditions. With expertise in geriatric, dementia and disability care, our multidisciplinary care teams deliver great health outcomes by providing in-person, at-home preventive and acute services, individualized care planning and vigilant health monitoring to more than 20,000 patients who live at assisted living (AL), independent living (IL) and group home communities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Florida.

