Bluestone Bank Selected as Approved Lender for MassHousing's MassDREAMS Grant Program

RAYNHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BluestoneBank is pleased to announce its official participation in MassHousing's MassDREAMS Grant Program. The program provides support, including expanded down payment assistance, for people that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19. Grants of up to $50,000 will provide eligible recipients with a down payment and closing cost assistance, with no repayment required and no strings attached. First-time home buyers who currently reside in select disproportionately impacted communities are eligible to apply for the program. If approved, the funds can be utilized towards the purchase of a primary residence family home or condominium anywhere in Massachusetts. The entire program is limited to $65 million and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We are so proud to be one of the 55 approved lenders participating in MassHousing's MassDREAMS Grant program," said Mike Kemple, Bluestone's First Senior Vice President & Senior Residential Lending Officer. "At Bluestone, we are always seeking the best programs that can positively impact the people in our communities. Thanks to the MassDREAMS program, homeownership following a global pandemic is now a reality."

Bluestone Bank is a community and locally driven residential and commercial lending financial institution that offers affordable mortgage and home equity options. Its experienced loan officers are experts in helping customers navigate the best funding options available to them. All your home financing needs can be answered in one place.

Requirements to apply for a grant include being a first-time home buyer of a single-family home, condominium or two to four family home, using a MassHousing or MHP mortgage and currently living in one of the 29 eligible towns. The eligible towns include but are not limited to Attleboro, Boston, Brockton, Fall River, New Bedford, Quincy and Taunton. To learn more about MassDREAMS and to see if you might be eligible, visit mymasshome.org.

