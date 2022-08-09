Bluestone Bank's Don Parsons Named #1 Loan Originator in Plymouth County for Second Consecutive Year

Parsons is recognized for his expertise and experience

RAYNHAM, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Bank is proud to celebrate Mortgage professional Don Parsons for achieving as the #1 loan originator in Plymouth County for the second straight year. Parsons surpassed several thousand loan originators from mortgage companies, banks and credit unions in 2021 in closed loan volume according to public registry information compiled by The Warren Group. Parsons is a resident of Plymouth County and oversees the Loan Production Office that opened at 1020 Plain Street in Marshfield, MA in 2018. Parsons has over 20 years of experience in the Mortgage Industry and possesses the unique ability to build long-lasting relationships with his customers. He takes pride in identifying all of the options for each situation and thoroughly explaining the benefits and challenges patiently to each of his clients. From First Time Homebuyer Programs to Jumbo Mortgages, and Construction Loans to Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs), Don goes above and beyond to ensure clients are matched with the home financing solution that fits their needs.

Don Parsons

"Don is an exceptional Mortgage Consultant and an incredible, well-rounded person. His ability to connect with customers and go the extra mile is the key to his success," said Bluestone Bank President, Meg McIsaac. "We are so honored to have Don as a member of our team, and we congratulate him on his accomplishment of being the #1 loan originator in Plymouth County for two consecutive years.''

Parson's expertise in construction lending, and relationships built on trust with builders, realtors and attorneys throughout the south shore have been key factors to his achievement of the top rank. Customers, both new and existing, consistently praise Parsons and his team for their experience with Bluestone Bank. Parsons said, "I know at times it can be a difficult process applying for a mortgage, especially in today's market, so being able to help people through it no matter the situation is something I really take pride in. Bluestone Bank brings in amazing people that I am fortunate to form relationships with and be there for when it comes to mortgages and loans."

