Bluestone Investment Partners Portfolio Company, Intrepid Solutions and Services, Announces the Acquisition of BWM Outcomes

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Investment Partners, LLC ("Bluestone"), a McLean, Virginia-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Intrepid Solutions and Services, Inc. ("Intrepid" or the "Company") has completed the acquisition of BWM Outcomes, LLC ("BWM"). BWM is a provider of cybersecurity and intelligence analysis services, including: cyber threat intelligence; information assurance; intrusion detection and remediation; data analytics; document and media exploitation; and; improvised threat analytics to defense, intelligence, and national security customers. BWM was founded by Mrs. Jacqueline Bahe. Prior to starting BWM, Mrs. Bahe served in the United States armed forces as a Communications and Intelligence Officer in the Marine Corps and an Intelligence Officer in the Navy. Mrs. Bahe will join Intrepid's leadership team as BWM President and continue to run the business, together with the rest of her team.

Eric Wolking, Operating Partner of Bluestone said, "BWM is an excellent first add-on acquisition for Intrepid. It brings the Company sought-after capabilities in the areas of cybersecurity and intelligence analysis, and attractive new, full and open customer relationships. Overall, this is an important early step in our process to help Intrepid accelerate growth and it is a great complement to Intrepid's recent investment in senior leadership talent to support organic growth activities."

"Jacqui is an impressive leader and well regarded by her employees and customers," said Ryan Hebert, Chief Executive Officer of Intrepid. "Given her experience within the intelligence community, she maintains extensive relationships with intelligence customers and has a wealth of knowledge related to issues involving critically sensitive intelligence and national security initiatives. We are excited she is joining the Intrepid team."

Jacqueline Bahe, President of BWM added, "I am thrilled to partner with Intrepid and Bluestone. My entire career has been focused on supporting high priority intelligence and national security initiatives. I have a deep personal commitment to BWM's customer base, and I am excited that BWM's combination with Intrepid will afford me more time to engage with clients and well as the opportunity to bring them expanded capabilities."

Holland and Knight acted as Intrepid's legal adviser in the transaction. Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP provided quality of earnings services for Intrepid. PilleroMazza PLLC served as legal adviser to BWM.

About Intrepid Solutions and Services, Inc.

Established in 2008, Intrepid is a provider of enterprise IT, data analysis, and operational training services exclusively to customers in the U.S. Intelligence Community. The Company is headquartered in Sterling, Virginia.

www.intrepidsolutions.com

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector.

www.bluestoneinv.com.

SOURCE Bluestone Investment Partners

Related Links

http://www.bluestoneinv.com

