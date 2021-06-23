Bluestone Physician Services selects Persivia's CareSpace® Hybrid Care and Population Health platform

"CareSpace® is the only platform in the industry that brings AI-enabled care delivery, quality & cost analytics together" Tweet this

A key deliverable for the deployment was the requirement for a single platform that seamlessly ties quality, care and cost across the face-to-face and virtual domains. Bluestone recognized early on that to do this effectively across multiple alternate payment models required a robust and time-tested AI engine at the heart of the technology platform they would deploy. CareSpace® met that requirement better than any other system in the market today.

"We have been developing CareSpace®'s AI enhanced single platform architecture since 2015 to meet exactly this need," said Dr. Mansoor Khan, CEO of Persivia. "We understood in 2015 that as the various value-based care models evolved to require more and more downside risk the need for tight integration between disparate data sources, quality, cost and care workflows would require robust AI capabilities as a foundation of the platform. Our vision has been validated through multiple successful deployments of CareSpace® across the largest healthcare organizations in the country."

About Bluestone Physician Services

Established in 2006, Bluestone Physician Services provides on-site care and care coordination services to high-risk, geriatric and disabled patients in senior living, community and home-based settings in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Virginia. Bluestone's highly specialized teams deliver focused and comprehensive care to patients where they live. Regularly scheduled visits and close collaboration with patients, families and community staff lead to better care for those with chronic conditions, including dementia.

To learn more, visit www.bluestonemd.com.

About Persivia Inc.

Persivia enables hospitals, practices, payers, public health agencies, and EHRs to manage multiple value-based care models across all available datasets and multiple Value Based Care programs. CareSpace® delivers personalized insights in real time to the point of care. Our first-of-its-kind single platform solution, CareSpace®, follows a patient from admission through post-acute stays and into the home. Powered by our Soliton® AI engine, CareSpace integrates disjointed legacy systems to help align incentives across multiple reimbursement models. For health systems and providers, we help improve care delivery and quality scores and reduce costs through AI driven workflows and pathways that create personalized Care Programs. These Care Programs optimize risk adjustment and member prioritization at the point of care, both in person and virtually. Learn more at www.persivia.com .

