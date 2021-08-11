Bluestone Properties in Growth Mode Introduces Three New Assets into To Their Portfolio

THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Properties is a vertically integrated private real-estate company that owns and manages stabilized high-quality multifamily assets in high growth secondary markets. The firm's newest additions are Vintage at the Avenue, in Murfreesboro, TN, Vintage Tollgate, in Thompson Station, TN, and Vintage Amelia Island, in FL.

Vintage Amelia Island Vintage Tollgate

Vintage at the Avenue is a 2018 build with 203 units, strategically located off I-24, and I-84, Old Fort Parkway positioning the community in the heart of Murfreesboro business corridor. This location offers quick access to major employers and outdoor recreation such as Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, U.S. Bank, Old Fort Golf Course, and Thompson Lane Trailhead.

Vintage Tollgate is a 201-unit apartment community built in 2016. This property is located in Thompson's Station, with easy access to US HWY 31, Vintage Tollgate is a quick drive from Berry Farms Shopping Center, as well several options for shopping, dining, and entertainment in close by downtown Franklin, TN.

Vintage Amelia Island is a 2020 build with 224 units located in Fernandina Beach, FL. The apartment community is located two miles from the beach and has convenient access to the historic downtown area with a multitude of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Sr Vice President of Operations, Monica Escobedo states, "Bluestone Properties is excited to expand our footprint and continue with our strategy focused on millennial migration to secondary markets. This rapid growth at Bluestone will be created through existing and new relationships with top-notch regional developers and institutional owners. We are targeting markets that have high population growth, business-friendly environments, and low cost of living. We have our eyes set on areas like Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Columbus, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Tampa, and Washington, D.C. suburbs just to name a few".

The Real Estate Firm continues to actively pursue opportunities to expand the portfolio with a keen focus on newer vintage Class A assets.

About Bluestone Properties: Since 2004 Bluestone Properties has owned and managed over 10,000 units throughout the US. With $2 billion in assets under management currently, their presence is in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas. Bluestone invests where America works and prides themselves on superior resident service. Bluestone's unique cultural approach blends a traditional work environment that leverages their proprietary software technology and remote work that attracts top multifamily talent without geographical restrictions. To learn more visit: BluestoneJobs.com

Media Contact

Julie Halsey

713-557-0050

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluestone Properties