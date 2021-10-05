Bluestone Properties Welcomes The Ivy, in Louisville, KY to Their Portfolio

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Properties is a vertically integrated private real-estate company that owns and manages stabilized high-quality multifamily assets in high growth secondary markets. The firm's newest acquisition is a 274 unit property named The Ivy, in Louisville, KY.

The Ivy Resort Style Pool The Ivy Clubhouse

The Ivy is strategically located off Interstate 71 and Highway 265 with convenient access to Gene Snyder in the heart of East End Louisville's education corridor. The community offers residents a variety of health and instruction opportunities along with close proximity to EP Tom Sawyer State Park, Eastgate Shopping Center, Lakeforest Country Club, and Ford Motor, making The Ivy one of the most sought after locations in Louisville.

The Ivy is an upscale mid-rise community with open concept floor plans that include high end interior features. The kitchen elements include Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting. The property offers a robust suite of amenities for residents to enjoy. These amenities include a golf simulator, a race car simulator, a state of the art community kitchen with a coffee bar, pool table, and entertainment space, along with a resort-style pool and private cabanas. One of the many unique features of this community is the private office spaces available to residents.

Cassandra Murphy, Regional Vice President states, "We are thrilled to add The Ivy Apartment Homes to Bluestone's well-established portfolio of luxury, multi-family communities. The Ivy is in a prime location with extraordinary amenities and unique floor plans with sleek, high-end finishes. We look forward to providing unswerving customer service to ensure that it is the preeminent choice for Louisville's east-end renter."

About Bluestone Properties: Since 2004 Bluestone Properties has owned and managed over 10,000 units throughout the US. With $2 billion in assets under management currently, their presence is in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Texas. Bluestone invests where America works and prides themselves on superior resident service. Bluestone's unique cultural approach blends a traditional work environment that leverages their proprietary software technology and remote work that attracts top multifamily talent without geographical restrictions. To learn more visit: BluestoneJobs.com

