Bluestone Properties Welcomes Vintage Gateway, in Murfreesboro, TN to Their Portfolio

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Properties is a vertically integrated private real-estate company that owns and manages stabilized high-quality multifamily assets in high growth secondary markets. The firm's newest acquisition, just out of lease up, is a 260-unit property named Vintage Gateway in Murfreesboro, TN.

Vintage Gateway Clubhouse Vintage Gateway Resort Style Pool with Private Cabanas

Vintage Gateway is strategically located off of I-24 with convenient access to Franklin Road and is in the heart of Murfreesboro business corridor. The community offers residents a variety of shopping and dining options along with close proximity to Stones River National Battlefield, Old Fort Golf Course, MTSU and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, making Vintage Gateway one of the most desired locations in Murfreesboro.

Vintage Gateway is an upscale mid-rise community with open concept floor plans that include high end interior features. The kitchen elements include Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances with built-in wine chillers, and pendant lighting. The property offers a robust suite of amenities for residents to enjoy. These amenities include a pet spa, and a paw park, an indoor/outdoor rooftop terrace featuring a full purpose catering bar, gaming stations and entertainment space, along with a resort-style pool and private cabanas. One of many unique features of this community are the private office spaces available to rent by residents or local business owners.

Senior Vice President for Bluestone Properties, Monica Escobedo, states, "We are very pleased to be expanding our footprint in the Tennessee market. I am especially excited to add Vintage Gateway to the portfolio, as it's great location and superior amenities provide residents a suburban lifestyle, with a quick 35-minute commute to Nashville".

About Bluestone Properties : Since 2004 Bluestone Properties has owned and managed over 9000 units throughout the US. Currently, our presence is in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas. We invest where America works and pride ourselves on servicing our residents with a level of management beyond expectation.

