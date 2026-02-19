BLUETERRA COMPLETES DOVER DITCH LIVING SHORELINE FOR THE VILLAGE OF TEQUESTA

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BlueTerra announced the successful completion of the Dover Ditch Living Shoreline for the Village of Tequesta in Palm Beach County, FL. The project was designed to improve water quality, reduce erosion and sediment discharge into the North Fork of the Loxahatchee River Estuary, and improve aesthetics for the local community.

Completed Dover Ditch Living Shoreline

The scope of work included the conversion of a 350-foot segment of an existing stormwater drainage ditch into a meandering stream system. Improvements were achieved through dredging sediment, recontouring the banks, installing bedding stone, limestone rip rap, and a debris skimmer, and planting native vegetation to create "living shorelines" on the banks.

"This project demonstrates the effectiveness of nature-based solutions by improving water quality to deliver meaningful environmental benefits." said Heather Herold, CEO of BlueTerra.

"The completion of the Dover Ditch Living Shoreline project marks an important step in the Village's ongoing efforts to protect and enhance our waterways," said Allyson Burg, Utilities Director of the Village of Tequesta.

BlueTerra is also currently working on completing projects for the West Coast Inland Navigation District, the City of New Smyrna Beach, Escambia County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the City of Sanibel.

About the Village of Tequesta

The Village of Tequesta, Florida is a small, coastal community in northern Palm Beach County known for its relaxed, residential character and natural beauty. Nestled between the Loxahatchee River and the Atlantic Ocean, Tequesta offers easy access to boating, kayaking, fishing, and nearby beaches while maintaining a quiet, small-town feel.

About BlueTerra LLC

BlueTerra LLC is a private, Florida-headquartered company that is driven by a powerful mission: to restore and protect our natural ecosystems while bolstering the resilience of our coastlines and communities.

