BlueTerra Completes Restoration of Bird Island for FWC, Strengthening Critical Rookery Habitat in the Indian River Lagoon

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BlueTerra announced the successful completion of the Bird Island Restoration Project in the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne, Florida (Brevard County) for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Engineered by Taylor Kroll, P.E., of WSP, the project was designed to reduce shoreline erosion, reinforce critical nesting habitat, improve water quality, and enhance shoreline resilience.

Bird Island Restoration Project, Melbourne, Florida

Bird Island, an ecologically significant rookery island, had experienced progressive shoreline erosion, vegetation loss, and elevation decline due to wave action, storm events, and rising water levels. These impacts threatened the island's function as a safe nesting and roosting site for species such as brown pelicans, herons, and egrets.

According to Kevin Perry, BlueTerra's Director of Marine Construction, "Our scope of work included:

Removal and reuse of damaged oyster walls around the island,

Dredging and reuse of fill material to enhance the shoreline's elevation,

Installing new oyster reefs comprised of limestone boulders and bedding stone, and

Planting large red mangrove trees behind the new reefs to enhance shoreline resiliency"

"This project represents a meaningful investment in the health of the lagoon and the protection of one of its important rookery islands," said Caity Savoia, Biological Administrator for FWC's Aquatic Habitat Conservation & Restoration Section. "By restoring elevation, stabilizing the shoreline, and reestablishing native vegetation, we are helping to ensure that Bird Island remains viable habitat for nesting birds for years to come." The land is owned by the Marine Resources Council, which also donated the mangroves for the project.

About BlueTerra LLC

BlueTerra LLC is a private, Florida-headquartered company that is driven by a powerful mission: to restore and protect our planet's natural ecosystems while bolstering the resilience of our coastlines and communities.

About the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is the state agency responsible for managing and protecting Florida's fish, wildlife, and natural habitats. FWC oversees conservation efforts, habitat restoration projects, boating and fishing regulations, wildlife research, and public safety related to wildlife. FWC's goal is to conserve Florida's natural resources while supporting responsible outdoor recreation for residents and visitors.

