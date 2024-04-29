BLUETRITON BRANDS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ALUMINUM BOTTLE

In celebration of Earth Month, BlueTriton Brands announces the release of new aluminum bottle packaging. Post this

"We're excited to offer the brands our customers have loved for generations in sleek new aluminum bottles," says BlueTriton Chief Marketing Officer Kheri Holland Tillman. "This packaging exemplifies BlueTriton's long-term commitment to sustainability and being responsible water stewards. We're proud to support 1% for the Planet and support a great network of businesses and organizations that are as passionate as we are in helping protect the environment for future generations."

"We're thrilled to welcome BlueTriton to our growing network of changemakers that are doing vital work to help protect our planet and serve our communities," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. "We applaud BlueTriton's efforts and commitment to ensuring all communities can access safe, sustainably sourced drinking water while giving back to the natural resources providing it."

BlueTriton's launch of its aluminum packaging will help the company reach its goal of 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging—one of its 2030 Sustainability Goals released this month.

BlueTriton believes in safe, sustainably sourced drinking water that can be accessed by future generations. That's why in addition to the 1% for the Planet partnership and efforts to minimize the company's impact through circular packaging, BlueTriton also works to maintain resilient water sourcing, diversify water collection sources, and helps protect thousands of acres of watersheds and wetlands. As part of this work, BlueTriton has a dedicated team of National Resource Managers, with geologists, hydrogeologists, and engineers constantly working to understand the company's owned and managed water resources, their natural cycle, and how to support their sustainability. These actions help support long-term sustainability and ensure access to healthy hydration for generations to come.

For more information, please visit BlueTriton.com. On social media, follow @BlueTritonBrands on Instagram and @BlueTritonBrnds on X.

About BlueTriton Brands

BlueTriton Brands, Inc. ("BlueTriton") is a water and beverage company in North America that produces and distributes a portfolio of brands of spring water, purified water, and other beverages, which include Poland Spring®, Deer Park®, Ozarka®, Ice Mountain®, Zephyrhills®, Arrowhead®, Origin™, Saratoga®, AC+ION®, Pure Life®, B'EAU®, and Splash Refresher™.

BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a reuse and refill platform for home and office beverage delivery in the United States, providing access to a broad portfolio of water and beverage products, the majority of which are sold in reusable, multiserve bottles. As a leader in home delivery and reusable packaging, the company strives to save customers time by conveniently and more sustainably delivering products to their door. ReadyRefresh is proud of its role in helping reduce waste by delivering healthy hydration to our neighbors, businesses, and communities in 3- and 5-gallon reusable bottles, which are collected, sanitized, and refilled.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton is a privately held company with operations and distribution primarily in the United States and Canada, employing more than 7,000 employees. BlueTriton manages water resources for long-term sustainability and helps protect more than 20,000 acres of watershed area owned by the company from harm and destruction. The company sources from 56 springs and has 30 production facilities across North America, with some verified to the Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") Standard. BlueTriton is a Water Champion with The Water Council and has committed to be verified under their WAVE program.

1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses to support environmental partners through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved environmental partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses and environmental partners working toward a better future for all. Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

SOURCE BlueTriton Brands