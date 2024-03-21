BlueTriton Brands honors World Water Day every day through water stewardship and our proud partnerships with World Resources Institute, DigDeep, and American Red Cross

In honor of World Water Day on March 22nd, the water company is reflecting on new and continued partnerships while remaining focused on protecting water resources

STAMFORD, Conn., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At BlueTriton Brands, our whole world is water. For us, every day is a day to celebrate water. We are always working to protect drinking water to make sure it's safe and available through water stewardship, monitoring, and investing in water infrastructure. As we honor World Water Day on March 22nd, a United Nations led initiative that focuses on the importance of freshwater, BlueTriton is proud to recognize our new and continued partnerships that are dedicated to keeping water sources sustainable.

"As we reflect on the last year, BlueTriton continued to build upon our shared passion for water with our employees and our partners," said Ed Ferguson, Chief Sustainability Officer at BlueTriton Brands. "We would like to take this moment to celebrate our newly forged water-benefit partnerships and to recognize the collective efforts of our employees and community partners to protect the future of water!"

Earlier this year, BlueTriton joined forces with World Resources Institute (WRI), becoming a member of their Aqueduct Alliance, a space for leading companies, governments, and foundations to gain strategic guidance and industry insight on water stewardship. During the partnership, BlueTriton will refine its long-term vision for water stewardship and provide WRI with important data to assist in research and analysis on reducing long-term water risk.

BlueTriton is committed to investing in our communities, which is why in early 2023, we responded to water access challenges by donating $400,000 to support human rights nonprofit DigDeep. In addition, we pledged an additional $1.1 million over the next two years, to bring clean running water for the first time to families living in under-resourced communities along the Texas-Mexico border.

BlueTriton Brands has a long history of helping communities in their times of need. Our partnership continues with the American Red Cross and other nonprofit organizations to donate millions of gallons of water every year in response to natural disasters, public water safety crises, and other emergencies. Over the last year, BlueTriton has donated more than 20 million bottles of water to support various nonprofit and charity organizations, emergency response teams, and disaster recovery efforts including our response to the Maui wildfires.

"As a water company, our mission is to ensure people everywhere have access to healthy hydration," said Joey Bergstein, President and CEO at BlueTriton Brands. "Safe, sustainably sourced drinking water is essential to a healthy future. This is part of our ongoing legacy of water stewardship to provide high-quality water for generations to come."

For more information on how BlueTriton Brands supports the communities in which we live and work, visit: BlueTriton Brands — Community Stories

Media Contact and for Interview Opportunities:

[email protected]

BlueTriton Brands

Courtney Zieller

Manager of External Communications

About BlueTriton Brands:

BlueTriton Brands, Inc. ("BlueTriton") is a water and beverage company in North America that produces and distributes a portfolio of brands of spring water, purified water, and other beverages including Poland Spring®, Deer Park®, Ozarka®, Ice Mountain®, Zephyrhills®, Arrowhead®, Origin Natural Spring Water, Saratoga® Spring Water, AC+ION® Alkaline Water, Pure Life®, B'EAU® Marine Collagen Water Beverage, and Splash Fresher™.

BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a reuse and refill platform for home and office beverage delivery in the United States, providing access to a broad portfolio of water and beverage products, the majority of which are sold in reusable, multiserve bottles. As a leader in home delivery and reusable packaging, the company strives to save customers time by conveniently and more sustainably delivering products to their door. ReadyRefresh is proud of its role in helping reduce waste by delivering healthy hydration to our neighbors, businesses, and communities in 3- and 5-gallon reusable bottles, which are collected, sanitized, and refilled.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton is a privately held company with operations and distribution primarily in the United States and Canada, employing more than 7,000 employees. BlueTriton manages water resources for long-term sustainability and helps safeguard more than 20,000 acres of watershed area owned by the company from harm and destruction. The company has 29 production facilities across North America, 14 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified, with eight of the certified facilities achieving AWS Platinum, the highest level of certification.

SOURCE BlueTriton Brands