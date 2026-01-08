BLUETTI Brings Together Texas Instruments, Covestro, Leave No Trace at CES 2026 to Explore the Future of Clean Energy

Leaders from semiconductors, materials, NGO, and energy media discuss how clean energy is moving from niche technology to everyday infrastructure.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global pioneer in clean energy solutions, hosted the "Clean Energy for All" panel at CES 2026, gathering industry experts from Texas Instruments (TI) , Covestro, Leave No Trace, and pv magazine. The discussion explored how clean energy storage is evolving to empower sustainable lifestyles, reinforcing BLUETTI's role in advancing clean, independent energy for all through responsible innovation.

Panel Discussion: Collaborative Innovation for Sustainability

Clean Energy for All BLUETTI Panel Talk @CES

Henrik Mannesson (TI) highlighted how advanced semiconductor technologies enables groundbreaking products like the Apex 300 improve energy storage efficiency with only 20 W/h self consumption. Eric Saks (Covestro) noted that bio-based materials in the Elite 100 V2 reduce carbon emissions by 25% without compromising durability. Illia Zahnitko (BLUETTI) introduced the Pioneer Na, the world's first sodium ion power station designed to minimize environmental impact at the battery level. Dean Ronzoni (Leave No Trace) shared how these innovations enhance real world off grid experiences, and Tristan Rayner (pv magazine) noted that energy storage is increasingly moving beyond traditional backup use, with solutions like the Charger 2 reflecting a broader shift toward supporting everyday home and mobile energy needs. At the CES 2026 product launch event, BLUETTI also released its 2025 Social Impact Report.

Clean Energy Future Insights: From Backup Power to Smart Home ESS

Building on these innovations, panelists highlighted three trends shaping next generation home energy storage: scalable ecosystem integration, intelligent energy management, and greener deployment across home and off grid scenarios.

BLUETTI spotlighted its expanding portfolio as a practical response to these trends. The Apex 300 demonstrates a modular, multi scenario approach that supports home, RV, and outdoor use, offering flexibility for diverse energy needs. Launched at CES 2026, the Elite 320 further extends flexible power use with wheeled mobility and smart control.

For whole home backup, the EnergyPro 6K and 13K illustrate connected, intelligent infrastructure. They integrate with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Home Assistant for scenario based automation, proactive charging, intelligent load management, and V2H functionality. The EnergyPro 6K has also been deployed in BLUETTI's first U.S. Virtual Power Plant project with Meter, demonstrating the growing role of home ESS in grid-responsive energy systems.

What comes next for clean energy storage? Panelists shared their outlook:

Henrik Mannesson, General Manager at Texas Instruments said:

"Semiconductors are the unseen enablers of sustainable energy transformation. TI's C2000™ microcontrollers and battery management technologies power energy storage systems like BLUETTI's, making clean energy more efficient, reliable, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life."

Eric Saks, Electronics & Electrical Marketing Manager - Americas from Covestro said:

"The Material Effect demonstrates how premium materials fused with specialized expertise enable breakthrough performance. Our Bayblend® RE polycarbonate with 25 percent bio-circular attributed content empowers Bluetti's Elite 100 V2 to deliver exceptional performance while advancing sustainability goals – proving it's not just about what our materials are, but what they enable you to achieve."

Dean Ronzoni, Director at Leave No Trace said:

"As someone who works every day to protect the places we love, I see firsthand how technology can either increase impact or help reduce it. When clean, portable energy is paired with responsible behavior, it can become a powerful tool for stewardship."

Energy journalist Tristan Rayner, who writes for pv magazine said:

"We're witnessing a transition in energy storage as it spreads throughout the home, and in mobility options as well. It's clearly a shift from backup security to more lifestyle energy. I'm excited to keep up with the innovations within the sector, as we see on display at CES 2026."

Illia Zahnitko, BLUETTI's spokesperson:

"By 2026, BLUETTI is expanding from outdoor power to scalable, intelligent home ESS solutions, making clean energy part of everyday life."

Panel moderator Chris Pereira, CEO of iMpact, summarized the discussion: "The future of clean energy is moving from niche innovation to everyday infrastructure. This is especially true when it comes to home energy storage system solutions. BLUETTI's industry leadership is clearly reflected in its decision to convene voices across technology, materials, media, and environmental stewardship."

