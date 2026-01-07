BLUETTI Debuts Charger 2 at CES 2026: Inside the First Unified Car & Solar Hub Redefining Mobile Power

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, BLUETTI is showcasing a strategic shift in mobile power with the Charger 2. More than a standard upgrade, the Charger 2 is a unified car and solar smart energy hub designed to solve the functional hurdles of energy recovery for global travelers, RVers, and more off-road enthusiasts.

Breaking the Speed Barrier: 13× Faster Charging

The BLUETTI Charger 2 Unified Car & Solar Smart Energy Hub is installed in the rear cargo area of an SUV. It is designed for easy installation in a variety of vehicles, including pickup trucks, camper vans, and Class C/B RVs.

For years, the standard 12V cigarette lighter socket has been the persistent bottleneck of mobile travel, often taking over 10 hours to charge a 1kWh battery. Traditional setups also forced a compromise: either charge from the alternator while driving or from solar while parked.

The Charger 2 resolves these issues with a dual-input architecture. By harnessing the vehicle's alternator and solar panels at the same time, the system delivers a combined output of up to 1,200W. This is 13× faster than traditional car outlets and nearly twice as fast as its predecessor. A 1kWh unit can now be replenished in under an hour, ensuring even short commutes yield significant energy gains.

Universal Compatibility & Easy Installation

Innovation is only valuable if it's accessible. The Charger 2 maintains its industry-leading 95% compatibility with third-party power stations and is fully engineered for modern smart alternators (Euro 6). For the broader audience, this straightforward setup ensures they are not locked into a single brand's ecosystem, while simultaneously removing the need for expensive professional electrical work or complex system overhauls.

For the existing BLUETTI community , the transition is even more frictionless. The Charger 2 utilizes the same wiring infrastructure as the original Charger 1 alternator charger , allowing for a "drop-in" replacement with zero re-cabling required. To smooth this transition, BLUETTI has launched a dedicated upgrade program.

A Simplified RV-Ready Solution

The Charger 2 introduces a more accessible RV-ready solution compared to the larger-scale RVSolar 48V power system launched last year. By integrating the vehicle's starter battery, solar panels, DC loads, and expansion battery packs into a single hub, it creates a streamlined dual-battery system ideal for budget-conscious and entry-level RVers. This approach eliminates the frustration of manual power switching:

While Driving: The unit intelligently optimizes power from both the alternator and roof-mounted solar panels to charge auxiliary BLUETTI batteries and power onboard loads simultaneously.

The unit intelligently optimizes power from both the alternator and roof-mounted to charge auxiliary BLUETTI batteries and power onboard loads simultaneously. While Parked: The system automatically transitions to solar and battery power, ensuring essential appliances like car refrigerators and Starlink terminals stay running overnight without draining the vehicle's starter battery.

For digital nomads, the optional Charger 2 DC Hub provides a clean, professional-grade solution with a DIY-friendly 12V/50A Anderson port and 600W of stable DC output for high-draw gear like Starlink terminals and diesel heaters.

Comprehensive Vehicle Battery Care

Recognizing the risks of remote travel, the Charger 2 features bi-directional utility to prevent stranded-vehicle scenarios:

Emergency Jumpstart (800W): Rapidly revives a drained starter battery for engine ignition.

Rapidly revives a drained starter battery for engine ignition. Trickle Charging (100W): Maintains battery health during long-term storage.

Maintains battery health during long-term storage. Pulse Maintenance (100W): Mitigates battery sulfation to extend service life.

Intelligent Control and Safety

The Charger 2 is engineered for compatibility with modern smart alternators (Euro 6 compliant) via D+ signal communication, preventing conflicts with smart alternators. Users can monitor real-time status, control outputs, and view energy history via the updated BLUETTI App (Bluetooth & Wi-Fi). Comprehensive safety protocols, including protection against over-voltage, over-heating, and reverse polarity, are built-in standards.

Availability & Exclusive CES Offers

The BLUETTI Charger 2 alternator and solar charger officially goes on sale January 7. Exclusive launch pricing is available through February 7:

Standalone Unit: $349 (MSRP $499)

(MSRP $499) Charger 2 Loyalty Upgrade : $99 (For existing Charger 1 users within 72hrs)

: (For existing Charger 1 users within 72hrs) Launch Bonus: Use code BLUETTI5OFF for an additional 5% off.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI has developed into a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup solutions. With a commitment to sustainable energy storage and a growing portfolio of proprietary technologies, BLUETTI empowers over 4 million users across 110+ countries to live independent, energy-resilient lives.

