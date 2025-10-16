BLUETTI Debuts EnergyPro 6K Energy Storage System for Homes With Solar

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI , a leader in the clean energy storage industry, has launched its first AC-coupled EnergyPro 6K Energy Storage System (EP6K) . This new solution is engineered to provide a flexible and efficient battery system for homeowners with existing solar rooftops.

From partial to whole-home backup, the BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K Energy Storage System delivers reliable power, smart control, and sustainable living.

Building on the success of BLUETTI's flagship EP900 system, the new EP6K, paired with the AT1 Smart Distribution Panel, marks BLUETTI's entry into fully AC-coupled solutions. It seamlessly integrates with existing rooftop solar setups and is compatible with major inverter brands, enabling homeowners to create a resilient home microgrid for full or partial home backup. The system ensures that solar generation continues even during power outages, intelligently managing power from solar arrays, the grid, generators, and EV to deliver uninterrupted backup power. By increasing solar self-consumption from a typical 20% to as high as 80%, the EP6K can significantly lower electricity costs, offering a potential return on investment in as fast as five years, depending on household usage.

Each EP6K unit delivers 5.76 kW of continuous power and 7.68 kWh of capacity. For partial home backup, a one to two-unit system reliably powers essential appliances like refrigerators, lights, and microwaves. For whole-home backup, the system expands up to five units in parallel, delivering a massive 28.8 kW output and 38.4 kWh of storage. This robust configuration effortlessly handles demanding loads like central air conditioning, and can support a lightly used home for up to 10 days off-grid. All of the power is housed in a slim 7.3-inch chassis, designed for a neat wall-mounted or floor-standing installation.

The intelligent control system can proactively monitor weather alerts to pre-charge the battery and automatically manage heavy-duty appliances. The EP6K utilizes durable and safe Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, backed by a 10-year warranty and nationwide after-sales service. Its passive air-cooling system ensures near-silent operation at just 31 dB. The entire system can be managed via the BLUETTI app or an optional EMS touch display, providing real-time monitoring and one-tap mode switching.

Price and Availability

Eligible for the 30% U.S. Residential Clean Energy Credit, the EnergyPro 6K Energy Storage System is available starting at $3,691.80 after the incentive. Early customers may use code BLUETTI8OFF to further support their investment.

"The launch of the EnergyPro 6K showcases our commitment to whole-home energy independence," said James Ray, Spokesperson. "This release coincides with the debut of our TIME award-winning Pioneer Na Portable Power Station , the world's first unit using sodium-ion battery technology for extreme cold weather. BLUETTI's relentless innovation across the entire clean energy spectrum, from portable power to more comprehensive home battery backup solutions."

About BLUETTI

Since 2009, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup for power outages. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 110+ countries.

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC