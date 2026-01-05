BLUETTI Unveils New Energy Solutions for Home, Road, and Planet at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI , a global leader in energy storage, today unveiled its groundbreaking CES 2026 lineup . Under the theme 'Innovate for All,' these solutions address the full spectrum of modern living—from home resilience to off-grid freedom and sustainable stewardship.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

BLUETTI showcases new portable power and home backup solutions at CES 2026. Full details will debut at the Energy Vision Launch on Jan 7, 3 PM.

Charger 2: Industry-first unified vehicle hub with 13× faster charging and plug-and-play RV integration.

World's first portable power station utilizing bio-circular materials to reduce CO₂ emissions by 25%. Elite 300: High-density 3kWh backup with a 19% smaller footprint than industry counterparts.

High-density 3kWh backup with a 19% smaller footprint than industry counterparts. Elite 320: A high-capacity, wheeled power station engineered for effortless mobility across home spaces.

Charger 2: Vehicle Energy, Accelerated

An industry-first unified Car & Solar Smart Energy Hub, the Charger 2 redefines mobile power by simultaneously harnessing alternator and solar inputs. Delivering a robust 1,200W output, it is engineered for broad compatibility—charging over 95% of third-party power stations up to 13× faster than standard 12V cigarette lighter sockets. Complete specifications and pricing are set for release at the BLUETTI launch event (Jan 7, 3:00 PM).

Bio-based Elite 100 V2: Green Materials, Pioneered

Setting a new industry benchmark, the new Bio-based Elite 100 V2 portable power station features the first chassis crafted from bio-circular plastics. Developed with Covestro , this ISCC PLUS-certified blend utilizes renewable agricultural residues to slash carbon emissions by 25%. Despite its eco-friendly build, the chassis upholds BLUETTI's signature ruggedness, UL94 V-0 flame retardancy, and 10-year lifespan. Finished in 'Earth Deep Blue' with green leaf accents, it visually embodies the shared mission to protect the planet.

Elite 300: High-Density Power, Evolved

BLUETTI's Elite series blends power with portability. Now evolving the legacy of the Elite 200 V2 portable power station , the new Elite 300 packs 3kWh of capacity into a chassis typically reserved for 2kWh units—a 19% smaller footprint than counterparts for true space efficiency in compact apartments or tight RV quarters. It features a 2,400W output (4,800W Lifting Mode), 11 versatile outlets including a TT-30R, and a 10ms UPS for seamless home backup.

Elite 320: High-Capacity Energy, Made Mobile

The Elite 320 combines heavy-duty performance with a "suitcase-style" design. Boasting a 3.2kWh capacity and 1800W output, it easily sustains refrigerators, Wi-Fi, and kitchen appliances. Its integrated wheels and telescopic handle allow for effortless room-to-room transitions, ensuring reliable backup is always within reach.

Expanding the Innovation Frontier

Beyond its new lineup, BLUETTI is showcasing specialized solutions for specific energy demands:

FridgePower: Ultra-Slim Backup Meets the Open Smart Home

FridgePower: Ultra-Slim Backup Meets the Open Smart Home

Designed to vanish into modern spaces, the FridgePower features a discrete 75mm profile that mounts flat or vertically, delivering a reliable 2,016Wh (expandable to 8kWh+) for essentials. On the smart front, it integrates with Alexa and Google Home, while newly added Home Assistant support unlocks enhanced local control—empowering users with highly personalized energy management and custom automation tailored to their specific needs.





Pioneer Na Sodium-ion Portable Power Station for Extreme Cold : Marking a major step in alternative battery chemistries, the Pioneer Na ensures enhanced thermal stability. It stands out for charging at -15°C and powers devices down to -25°C, offering a lifeline for winter storm preparedness.





RVSolar 48V Solar Power System : A fully integrated energy solution for RVs and marine vessels. Expandable up to 122kWh with a 6kW output for weeks of off-grid independence.





: A fully integrated energy solution for RVs and marine vessels. Expandable up to 122kWh with a 6kW output for weeks of off-grid independence. Apex 300 Versatile Portable Power Station : Following a $5.6M crowdfunding success, this solution features a record-low 20W idle draw and scales from basic home battery backup to RVs and fully-automated whole-home backup.

BLUETTI Energy Vision Launch at CES 2026

Time: January 7, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

January 7, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Location: Booth #9837, North Hall, LVCC, Las Vegas

Event Highlights: The launch will fully reveal BLUETTI's latest innovations, along with exclusive on-site offers. To conclude, BLUETTI will release its 2025 Social Impact Report , reaffirming its commitment to global sustainability and community support. The event will culminate in the "Clean Energy For All" panel, featuring experts from Texas Instruments, Covestro, Leave No Trace, pv magazine, and iMpact to discuss sustainable sourcing and the future of the circular economy.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup solutions. With a commitment to sustainable energy storage and a growing portfolio of proprietary technologies, BLUETTI empowers over 4 million users across 110+ countries to live independent, energy-resilient lives.

