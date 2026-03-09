BLUETTI Elite 300 Certified as the World's Smallest 3kWh Portable Power Station as Global Launch

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI , a global leader in portable energy storage, today officially announced the market release of the Elite 300 portable power station . Certified by Frost & Sullivan as the world's smallest 3kWh portable power station by volume as of January 2026*, the Elite 300 arrives as a breakthrough compact 3kWh unit for both emergency home backup and RV travel.

A New Standard in Energy Density

Packing 3kWh of capacity into a 2kWh-sized footprint, the BLUETTI Elite 300 provides a reliable, space-saving backup for RV travel, seasonal camping, and power outages during extreme weather.

BLUETTI's Elite series is globally recognized for the dedicated balance between power and portability. Following the success of the widely acclaimed Elite 200 V2 portable power station , the new Elite 300 prioritizes mobility without sacrificing capacity. With dimensions of 366 mm × 305 mm × 297.5 mm—roughly the size of a standard milk crate and comparable to many 2kWh units—it marks a significant leap in energy density for the 3kWh category.

Despite its streamlined footprint, the Elite 300 delivers 3,014.4Wh of LiFePO4 energy and a 2,400W output in such a mobile chassis. It integrates seamlessly into tight living quarters in RV or small apartments, providing heavy-duty backup power without the typical bulk of high-capacity units.

Built for Resilience: From Outages to Open Roads

Emergency Backup & Home Resilience

As homeowners face increasingly frequent extreme weather, from hurricanes to summer heatwaves, the Elite 300 offers a silent, emission-free take on the traditional generator. It can keep a standard household refrigerator (1kWh/day) running for nearly 60 hours during prolonged outages. With a 2,400W continuous output (4,800W Power Lifting Mode), it effortlessly handles heavy-duty essentials like space heaters, electric kettles, and ovens to maintain warmth during sudden outages. With a seamless 10ms UPS switchover, the Elite 300 ensures instant power for essential electronics like Wi-Fi routers. Beyond essential backup, the BLUETTI App provides intuitive tools—such as Remote Wakeup, Sleep Mode, and Time-of-Use scheduling—to help homeowners manage energy consumption and reduce electricity costs.





As homeowners face increasingly frequent extreme weather, from hurricanes to summer heatwaves, the Elite 300 offers a silent, emission-free take on the traditional generator. It can keep a standard household refrigerator (1kWh/day) running for nearly 60 hours during prolonged outages. With a 2,400W continuous output (4,800W Power Lifting Mode), it effortlessly handles heavy-duty essentials like space heaters, electric kettles, and ovens to maintain warmth during sudden outages. With a seamless 10ms UPS switchover, the Elite 300 ensures instant power for essential electronics like Wi-Fi routers. Beyond essential backup, the BLUETTI App provides intuitive tools—such as Remote Wakeup, Sleep Mode, and Time-of-Use scheduling—to help homeowners manage energy consumption and reduce electricity costs. RV, Camping & Road Trips

Tailored for the needs of RV owners, van-lifers, and campers, the Elite 300 features 11 versatile outlets, including a dedicated TT-30R RV port and a high-current 12V/30A DC output. The NEMA TT-30R RV port provides a 30-amp, 120-volt connection essential for off-grid power, supporting high-demand appliances such as A/C units, microwaves, and water heaters. The 12V/30A DC port eliminates the energy loss of AC-to-DC conversion, directly powering high-draw loads like diesel heaters and water pumps. For boondocking and extended road trips, Elite 300 can be paired with portable solar panels and the Charger 2 (an alternator and solar dual charger) , to capture 13 times faster on-the-go recharging. In about three hours of driving, it stands ready for immediate use upon arrival—powering camp lights, cooking appliances, or RV essentials without the typical wait for a recharge.

Price and Availability

The Elite 300 portable power station is available for purchase with a special debut price of $1,099 through May 31—representing an exceptional value at roughly $0.36 per watt-hour in the 3kWh category. An additional 8% discount is available with the code BLUETTI8OFF, further supporting customers preparing for unexpected outages or gearing up for the upcoming travel season. Customers can secure their units via the BLUETTI Official Store or the BLUETTI Amazon Store .

Source: Frost & Sullivan, confirmed based on the research on the global portable power station market.



About BLUETTI

Established in 2013, BLUETTI has evolved into a pioneer in the clean energy sector. Driven by robust in-house R&D and sustainable innovation, the brand empowers millions across 120+ countries to stay safe and prepared. Its portfolio of portable power stations and home battery backup solutions ensures reliable power for emergency preparedness, RV travel, and off-grid lifestyles.

CONTACT:

Ellen Lee

PR Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC.