Brave the Blizzard: BLUETTI Unveils Elite 300 to Keep Homes and RVs Powered During Winter Storms

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As severe snowstorms sweep across the nation, threatening widespread power outages and plunging temperatures, BLUETTI announces the upcoming launch of the Elite 300 portable power station . Built as a high-density energy solution in the 3kWh category, the Elite 300 provides a reliable backup for families navigating winter emergencies and a versatile power source for the upcoming RV and camping season.

3kWh Capacity with Next-Level Compactness

Powering Through the Storm: BLUETTI Launches Elite 300 for Reliable Home & RV Backup

BLUETTI's Elite series is globally recognized for balancing raw power with true portability. The new Elite 300 carries the legacy of the popular Elite 200 V2 portable power station , delivering an expanded 3,014.4Wh capacity within a chassis size typically reserved for 2kWh units. This industry-leading space efficiency allows it to slide neatly into tight RV quarters or compact apartments where every square foot is vital.

Despite its sleek footprint, the Elite 300 delivers a robust 2,400W continuous output (4,800W Power Lifting Mode) through 11 versatile outlets. Whether keeping the lights on during a blizzard or running high-demand appliances on the road, the Elite 300 has already earned it the prestigious 2026 CES Picks Awards from both TWICE and TechRadar Pro.

Home Resilience for Winter Storms and More Seasonal Extremes

For homeowners facing extreme weather, the Elite 300 offers a silent, emission-free take on the traditional gas generator, ensuring reliable power without the need for fuel storage. It can keep a standard household refrigerator (1kWh/day) running for nearly 60 hours, ensuring food stays fresh during prolonged outages. With its massive output, it effortlessly handles heavy-duty essentials like space heaters, electric kettles, and ovens to maintain warmth during sudden freezes.

Featuring a 10ms seamless UPS switchover, the Elite 300 provides instant backup for essential electronics like Wi-Fi routers. Through the BLUETTI App, supporting both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, users can even remotely activate heaters or lighting via Remote Wakeup, ensuring a warm, safe home before they even step through the door. When time is of the essence, its AC and solar dual fast charging reaches 80% in just 70 minutes.

Plug-and-Play Freedom for RV, Camping & Road Trips

A game-changer for travel trailers and camper vans, the Elite 300 features 11 versatile outlets, headlined by a dedicated TT-30R RV port and a high-current 12V/30A DC output. It acts as a silent and mobile "shore power" source, keeping house batteries topped up while running AC appliances like coffee makers and electric kettles. To maximize off-grid efficiency, the 12V/30A DC port eliminates energy loss of AC-to-DC conversion, directly powering high-draw loads like diesel heaters and water pumps.

For camping, boondocking, and more off-grid road trips, the Elite 300 can be paired with the Charger 2—an alternator and solar dual charger to capture 1,200W on-the-go charging. This input is 13 times faster than a standard cigarette lighter port, ensuring even short commutes yield significant energy gains. With a full 3kWh charge achievable in about three hours of driving, the Elite 300 stands ready for immediate use upon arrival—powering camp lights, cooking appliances, or RV essentials without the typical wait for a recharge.

Pricing and Availability

The BLUETTI Elite 300 will be available starting March 8, with final retail pricing to be announced. In light of ongoing blizzard conditions, BLUETTI has also launched an Early Access Program for the Elite 300 . Registered participants will receive priority shipping and a guaranteed 8% early-bird discount, along with access to an exclusive "Spin to Win" event offering savings of up to 50%—providing added support as households prepare for the next wave of extreme weather.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI has developed into a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup solutions. With a commitment to sustainable energy storage and a growing portfolio of proprietary technologies, BLUETTI empowers over 4 million users across 110+ countries to live independent, energy-resilient lives.

CONTACT:

Ellen Lee

PR Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC.