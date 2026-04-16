BLUETTI Launches FridgePower on Kickstarter: Ultra-Slim Battery Backup for Refrigerators and Home Use

When power goes off, essential fridges stay cold

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean energy leader BLUETTI has officially launched FridgePower on Kickstarter, with early backing open through May 31. Purpose-built for household refrigerators, FridgePower keeps them running during outages while protecting food and medications through a simple plug-and-play setup. It redefines refrigerator backup power as a smarter, space-saving solution for kitchens, apartments, and modern homes.

Sleek, Stylish and Simple to Use

BLUETTI FridgePower is a purpose-built refrigerator battery backup system. Shown (L–R): FridgePower main unit, BlueCell 200 expansion battery, and Display 1 magnetic screen for real-time energy monitoring.

The FridgePower features a simple plug-and-play design that enables quick, hassle-free setup and easy out-of-the-box use. It adopts a discreet 75 mm (2.95-inch) profile that blends seamlessly into modern residential spaces without compromising interior aesthetics. With a minimalist footprint and support for both flat and vertical mounting, it offers a practical, space-saving solution for kitchens, rental properties, and basement utility areas, keeping home battery backup unobtrusive while maximizing usable space.

Standalone Strength and Scalable Support

With a breakthrough 4W AC idle drain, the FridgePower optimizes the 2kWh power range to extend refrigerator runtimes by an additional 4.5 hours. Whether used as a high-efficiency standalone unit or scaled for broader appliance support, it ensures essentials powered longer when it matters most:

Standalone Unit (2,016Wh/1,800W)

Sustains a standard refrigerator (averaging 2kWh/day) for approximately 21.6 hours .



Sustains a standard refrigerator (averaging 2kWh/day) for approximately . Scalable Endurance (Up to 8,064Wh)

Expandable via three BlueCell 200 expansion batteries , extending critical backup to four full days during prolonged outages.



Expandable via three , extending critical backup to during prolonged outages. High-Demand Support (3,600W surge)

Handles the reliable startup of heavy-duty refrigerator compressors and residential sump pumps.

Smart UPS for Refrigerator with Dual Protection

Powered by BLUEGrid™ technology, FridgePower features a 10ms UPS switchover, ensuring uninterrupted operation during sudden outages. This uninterruptible power supply for refrigerators helps safeguard critical household needs—from perishable food and essential medicines like insulin, to essential devices including CPAP machines, Wi-Fi routers, and aquarium oxygen pumps.

To optimize energy usage, users can tailor their power strategy through four specialized UPS modes: Standard, PV Priority, Time-of-Use, and Customized. For added reliability, an integrated automatic bypass ensures the grid can supply appliances directly when the unit is inactive, providing double protection for essential household appliances.

Safe for 10 Years, Silent by Design

With LiFePO₄ cells rated for over 4,000 charge cycles, FridgePower delivers an over 10 years lifespan as a dependable battery backup for refrigerators and freezers. To complement this longevity with home comfort, the system maintains noise levels as low as 30 dB—comparable to a quiet library. Smart sensors continuously monitor internal temperatures and automatically adjust fan speed to deliver effective cooling. The result is providing a silent, emission-free take on traditional gas generators.

Smart Home Integration

The FridgePower prioritizes open integration, supporting Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant for personalized energy management. Beyond this universal compatibility, the system unlocks its full potential through the BLUETTI App, which introduces data-driven features tailored for home safety and efficiency, including:

Extreme Weather Alerts

Proactive monitoring of local forecasts to initiate rapid charging before anticipated storms.



Proactive monitoring of local forecasts to initiate rapid charging before anticipated storms. System Diagnostics

Instant notifications regarding battery health, load status, and power activity.



Instant notifications regarding battery health, load status, and power activity. Smart Maintenance

Automated 3-month cycles to balance cells and optimize longevity.



Automated 3-month cycles to balance cells and optimize longevity. Remote Wakeup

A 0.3W ultra-low power sleep mode, with single-tap remote wakeup via the app.

To provide an even more accessible user experience, these advanced insights are mirrored on the optional Display 1 Magnetic Screen. This low power interface offers a dedicated, at a glance visualization of critical system activities.

Price & Availability

The BLUETTI FridgePower is now available on Kickstarter from April 16 to May 31. Early supporter pricing will be offered in limited tiers, including Super Early Bird and Early Bird, with pricing automatically moving to the next level as each tier sells out.

At launch, Super Early Bird pricing starts at $759 (42% off) for the FridgePower standalone unit, while the FridgePower Plus bundle is available at $1,398 (44% off). These early Kickstarter offers represent some of the most favorable pricing available this year, including tax and shipping for the U.S. market, and are available only through May 31.

FridgePower Kickstarter Pricing (Tax & Shipping Included, U.S. Market) Bundle What's Included MSRP Super Early Bird Early Bird Starter 1× FridgePower $1,299 $759 $819 Plus *Featured* 1× FridgePower 1× BlueCell 200 $2,498 $1,398 $1,468 Pro 1× FridgePower 2× BlueCell 200 $3,697 $2,097 $2,167 Max 1× FridgePower 3× BlueCell 200 $4,896 $2,699 $2,799

The FridgePower is production-ready, with shipments expected to begin in early June, further supporting households preparing for unexpected power outages during the hurricane season, summer storms, and peak heat periods.

About BLUETTI

Established in 2013, BLUETTI has evolved into a pioneer in the clean energy sector. Driven by robust in-house R&D and sustainable innovation, the brand empowers millions across 120+ countries to stay safe and prepared. Its portfolio of portable power stations and home battery backup solutions ensures reliable power for emergency preparedness, RV travel, and off-grid lifestyles.

Media Contact

Ellen Lee

PR Lead, U.S. Market

[email protected]

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC