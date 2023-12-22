Bluetti Lightens the Path of Education Through LAAF Initiative

News provided by

BLUETTI INC

22 Dec, 2023, 00:17 ET

LAGOS, Nigeria, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetti, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, has donated 20 solar power kits to support Oke Odan Baptist Primary School, Yewa south in Ogun state, Nigeria through its 'Lighting an African Family (LAAF) CSR project'. This generous act aims to inject light into households and communities grappling with persistent power challenges within Africa in order to reduce electricity shortage.

Continue Reading
image_5010913_10868457
image_5010913_10868457

The LAAF project is the brand's commitment to make clean energy available to millions of African households, so that more families can live in a bright environment and children can have equal learning opportunities.  

The official donation event took place recently where Bluetti handed the equipment to the school including selected outstanding pupils. The event witnessed live demonstrations of the usage and functionalities of the power stations.

The Sales Manager of Bluetti Nigeria, Jeffery Zhang, who was at the event, said the brand has always been committed to promoting the application of renewable energy and practicing corporate social responsibility.

According to him, "the devices will provide stable lighting and energy supply, solving the power shortage problem that the school often faces while adding that Bluetti will continue to work hard to enable more families live in a bright environment; so that every child has equal learning opportunities, every mother has a more convenient life, and every father has more opportunities and possibilities. LAAF is a continuous project and institutions and regions in need are welcome to contact us." he said.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Patience Akintomide, Headteacher, Baptist Day Primary School, Oke Odan, who could not conceal his delight stated that the donation of the power stations is of far-reaching significance, giving room to provide pupils with rich educational resources despite unstable power supply.

Electricity Shortage in Africa: A Growing Concern

Africa continues to face a daunting challenge of consistent and stable electricity supply, particularly people living in rural areas. The issue has had adverse effects on general development.

This deplorable state of electricity supply and infrastructures in the rural areas breeds an urgent call for corporate interventions and charitable donations which Bluetti has championed to put smiles on the faces of Africans. 

Bluetti LAAF program is a long-term Corporate Social Responsibility project which is intended for impoverished families and communities, any region or institutions within this category can contact Bluetti for such donations at https://nga.bluettipower.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306713/image_5010913_10868457.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750429/Logo.jpg

Also from this source

BLUETTI Unveils Exciting Black Friday 2023: Exclusive Power Station Deals and Activities

BLUETTI Unveils Exciting Black Friday 2023: Exclusive Power Station Deals and Activities

BLUETTI, a leading brand of portable power solutions, has just announced its Black Friday plans: Black Friday early access will run from November...
BLUETTI se distingue au 5e Congrès de l'énergie en Tanzanie avec des innovations en matière d'énergie durable

BLUETTI se distingue au 5e Congrès de l'énergie en Tanzanie avec des innovations en matière d'énergie durable

BLUETTI, un leader mondial des solutions d'énergie propre, a présenté ses produits d'énergie innovants lors du 5e Congrès de l'énergie en Tanzanie...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.