BLUETTI Powers Wildfire Relief in Los Angeles with Portable Energy Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in portable energy solutions, is supporting the Los Angeles wildfire crisis by donating 31 solar generators, providing essential power to first responders and impacted communities and ensuring efficient rescue and recovery efforts.

Devastating wildfires have impacted the greater Los Angeles area, resulting in 28 fatalities and burning over 40,600 acres, displacing thousands of residents. In response to this crisis, BLUETTI has partnered with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), community influencers and volunteers to donate 31 portable power stations, ensuring that first responders and affected communities have reliable power for critical operations and recovery. These donations included 6 units of EP500, delivering stable, 5,120Wh high-capacity power to emergency backup in critical situations. Compact models such as the Pioneer MD (AC180T) and AC2P were also supplied to support rapid mobility and essential needs for both responders and evacuees.

Beyond the donation, volunteers like Sunjay Kumar and Kevin Graves played a key role in delivering power stations and guiding first responders. Their contributions highlight the collective effort and spirit of solidarity within the BLUETTI Community.

Recognizing the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters across the U.S., from California wildfires to Texas winter storms, BLUETTI remains dedicated to consistently offering proactive support to communities in need.

BLUETTI invites local communities and nonprofit organizations in need of power solutions for relief efforts to get in touch for support. Please contact Sean Wang, BLUETTI's North America Business Lead, at 917-287-8636 or email [email protected] for assistance.

To ensure access to essential power, a special 36-hour BLUETTI Pick-up Service has been introduced at the California warehouse. This initiative aims to ensure that individuals and organizations in need of emergency power can access it as quickly as possible.

The belief in the power of community and compassion drives BLUETTI's efforts. Support is extended to those affected by the ongoing wildfires in California and the winter storms in Texas and and Gulf Coast, with a commitment to aiding recovery efforts. Assistance inquiries can be directed through Bluetti Contact Sean Wang or by visiting the BLUETTI Pick-up page for expedited collection in CA.

Together, the challenges of this time can be navigated, fostering stronger and more resilient communities.

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is a pioneer force in clean energy technology, committed to a sustainable future by providing green and independent energy storage solutions for every household. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has gained the trust of 3.5 million customers and established a presence in over 110 countries & regions. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) Program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to millions of African families in off-grid areas.

