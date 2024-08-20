BLUETTI to Unveil Innovative EnerPulse 13K Whole-Home Backup Solution at RE+ 2024

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, will unveil its latest innovation - the EnerPulse 13K Whole-Home Backup Power Solution- at RE+ 2024, the largest clean energy event in North America. This innovative integrated system is designed to revolutionize home energy management and storage, enabling homeowners to transform their residences into self-sufficient microgrids.

Introducing the EnerPulse 13K Whole-Home Backup Solution



EnerPulse 13K Whole-Home Energy Solution combines the EnerPulse 13K Hybrid Inverter with EnerCell 500 Battery Packs, creating a cutting-edge backup system that optimizes home energy management and storage. Another essential innovation is the AT1 Smart Distribution Panel. The AT1 Panel can integrate with micro-inverters to create a home-wide microgrid. Plus with its built-in Smart Load Control, the backup duration for the entire home can be significantly extended.

Benefits of the EnerPulse 13K Whole-Home Backup Solution

Power That Fits Your Lifestyle

With a robust 55A/13.2kW output, the EnerPulse 13K Whole-Home Solution effortlessly meets the majority of a household's energy needs, whether for whole-house backup power or essential energy consumption. It ensures uninterrupted comfort even during power outages, such as running a 5-ton central air conditioner with the 150A LRA. Its four MPPT channels support up to 22kW of solar input, maximizing energy efficiency and promoting a sustainable lifestyle while reducing carbon footprint. The solution comes with a 200A ATS allowing for a whole-home grid passthrough as well as solar.

Saving Money Made Simple



EnerPulse 13K Whole-Home Solution offers all-in-one convenience by integrating the inverter, battery, and smart energy management into one streamlined package. This eliminates the hassle of managing multiple components and provides reliable power with ease. Its simple installation process, requiring only a connection between the home panel and meter, saves both time and money. Additionally, by harnessing solar energy and off-peak grid power, users can significantly reduce their energy bills.

Fast and Easy Installation

One of the standout features of the BLUETTI EnerPulse 13K Home Energy Backup System is its modular design, which allows for a hassle-free installation process. With just two skilled installers, the system can be up and running in as little as one hour. This means that homeowners can quickly enjoy the benefits of a reliable, energy-efficient backup power solution without enduring lengthy installation processes.

Intelligent Energy Management



The optional AT1 Smart Panel could be a competitive add-on in the EnerPulse 13K Residential Backup Power System. The Panel serves as the central hub of the home's micro-grid, stabilizing power despite grid fluctuations. Users can monitor real-time energy metrics, including input power, consumption, and clean energy usage, ensuring optimal control over their energy management. The AT1 panel integrates seamlessly with generators, EV chargers, and solar inverters, offering a comprehensive energy solution. It prioritizes essential devices and automatically shuts off high-wattage appliances when battery levels are low, ensuring efficient energy management.

Availability of BLUETTI EnerPulse 13K System and AT1 Panel

The EnerPulse 13K Whole-Home Backup System and AT1 Smart Distribution Panel are expected to launch in 2025. BLUETTI Spokesperson James Ray has indicated that the specifications are subject to change as the team gathers feedback from tests to refine the product further.

Other BLUETTI Home Energy Storage Solutions

Homeowners seeking energy independence can join the BLUETTI Solar+ Program, a one-stop service for solar transition. This program streamlines the process of going solar with energy storage, covering equipment, solar design, installation, application, and every step of the way. All users need to do is to classify their power needs and then choose the right power solution.

Currently, BLUETTI provides EP800 Off-grid Home Energy Storage and EP900 Hybrid Energy Storage Systems. Both systems feature modular designs for easy installation and capacity customization from 9.9 to 19.8kWh. The EP900 delivers a 9,000W output and supports up to 9,000W of solar input, making it ideal for small homes and partial backups.

BLUETTI Portable Power Stations for Every Need

In addition to its home backup solutions, BLUETTI will showcase a range of power solutions at RE+ 2024, including the AC500 + B300S, AC200PL, AC240P, AC180P, and AC180T + Multicooler. These compact solutions are perfect for short-term backup, emergency power, or outdoor adventures, providing versatile and reliable power wherever it's needed. Some models, like the weather-resistant AC240P, are designed to withstand the elements, while the innovative Multicooler offers seamless cooling powered by battery and solar energy.

Visit BLUETTI at RE+ 2024

Don't miss the chance to explore BLUETTI's innovative energy solutions at RE+ 2024!

Date: September 10 to 12, 2024

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA

Convention Center, BLUETTI Booth: #51053, Hall B

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and providing green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet.

Through initiatives like the Lighting An African Family (LAAF) Program, BLUETTI is steadfast in its mission to bring power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 110 countries and regions, earning the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

