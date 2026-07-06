Bluevine Breaks Geographic Barriers for US Small Businesses, Launches Digital Onboarding for International Owners

Bluevine now enables entrepreneurs across Australia, Canada, select countries in the EU, Israel, India, New Zealand, and the UK to seamlessly manage U.S. business finances.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine, the largest digital banking platform for small businesses in the US*, today announced it will expand its services to select foreign-resident owners of U.S. businesses**. This strategic expansion allows international entrepreneurs to open and manage a US business account with zero physical friction, completely eliminating the traditional requirement for in-person branch visits that has long served as a barrier to global commerce.

Through this expansion, owners of US businesses residing in Australia, Canada, select countries in the EU, Israel, India, New Zealand, and the UK will be able to digitally access the simple, powerful products and services Bluevine is known for–saving and earning with industry-leading APY up to 3.00%*** on high-yield Bluevine checking accounts and sending and receiving cross-border payments–via a frictionless onboarding process powered by Wise Platform. Now, internationally located US small business owners can move money and pay bills for free with standard ACH while managing their finances for multiple businesses from a single Bluevine checking account. Additionally, Bluevine users will enjoy unlimited transactions and invoices–with no monthly fees for Standard plan or minimum balances–all with FDIC insurance for up to $3 million, through Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. They can also manage their money more intelligently, integrating other business software tools to their accounts to remove the friction of having to constantly transfer money and data between fractured accounts and systems.

Historically, international resident business owners have faced significant hurdles when attempting to access the US financial system, including requirements for in-person branch visits. By leveraging its specialized risk and automation expertise, Bluevine is providing a digital-first solution that empowers business owners and founders residing internationally to scale their US operations with the speed and efficiency required in today's market. With industry-leading partners, Bluevine has implemented a rigorous, technology-driven Customer Identification Program (CIP) to allow for digital onboarding.

"This is an important moment for us," said Eyal Lifshitz, Bluevine CEO and Co-Founder. "Our mission from day one has been to make life easier for small business owners. As the son of an immigrant small business owner, and as the CEO of a company with international offices, this expansion only seemed logical. We're proud to support the US growth of global businesses and startups."

For more information on Bluevine's expansion, read here.

*As compared to publicly available data on the number of lifetime customer accounts held by other US banking platforms dedicated to small businesses that offer both checking and lending services, as of January 2026.

**Bluevine is not available to sole proprietorships or non-profits, and is only available to US business owners living in Australia, Canada, select countries in the EU, Israel, India, New Zealand, and the UK.

***Premier and Plus plan customers automatically earn annual percentage yield ("APY") on their available balances. Standard plan customers will earn interest on their available balances if they meet an eligibility requirement as detailed in the Terms of Interest Accrual which is incorporated as a part of the Bluevine Business Checking Account Agreement. Bluevine Premier is subject to a $95 monthly fee. Bluevine Plus is subject to a $30 monthly fee.

About Bluevine

Bluevine is the largest small business banking platform in the U.S., serving as the financial operating system for startups and small businesses. Through a single account, companies can earn more, save more, borrow, and manage their money whenever and wherever they do business - without ever stepping into a branch. Accessible through one dashboard, its product suite integrates high-yield business checking, accounts payable, debit and credit cards, loans, and lines of credit. Since 2013, Bluevine has served over 900,000 customers, delivered over $17 billion in loans, and is currently trusted with over $1.8 billion in managed customer deposits. Bluevine has been named as the Best Online Checking Account by Nerdwallet for 2026.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank. For more information, please visit bluevine.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Bluevine