Bluevine Launches Suite of Tools to Modernize Small Business Invoicing and Payments

From creating estimates, to adding discounts to invoices, to ACH positive pay for its Premier customer, Bluevine's new features make it easier and more secure for businesses to get paid

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine , the largest digital banking platform for small businesses in the U.S.*, has announced the launch of a number of invoicing and payments features to help modernize how small businesses get paid. Now, through their Bluevine account, users can do everything from creating estimates that they can then convert into invoices, to adding discounts to invoices, to instantly sending payments to other Bluevines users at no cost.

"We know that cash flow issues remain among the biggest challenges for small business owners–our most recent end-of-year survey of small business owners showed that 23% of them have cash flow issues," said Kyle Cooper, Bluevine's SVP and GM of Checking and Payments. "Since launching our invoicing product in June 2025, we've seen that when invoices include built-in payment options and real-time visibility, businesses get paid more than twice as fast on average. Giving users the ability to send estimates, track payment status, and apply discounts to their invoices from their Bluevine account helps reduce payment delays and improve cash flow."

Beyond the invoicing features, Bluevine also launched a number of additional updates including:

Bluevine Pay: Now, Bluevine users can instantly send and receive payments to other Bluevine users–or between their Bluevine accounts–at no cost.

Now, Bluevine users can instantly send and receive payments to other Bluevine users–or between their Bluevine accounts–at no cost. ACH positive pay for Bluevine Premier customers: Bluevine Premier customers can now review outgoing ACH payments to new payees before they're sent out to add an additional layer of security to users' accounts. Additionally, users can set custom rules and guidelines to streamline how, and when, they want to review payments.

Bluevine Premier customers can now review outgoing ACH payments to new payees before they're sent out to add an additional layer of security to users' accounts. Additionally, users can set custom rules and guidelines to streamline how, and when, they want to review payments. Multiple business management through single sign-on: Bluevine customers can manage multiple businesses through a single sign-on. Juggling multiple businesses is already challenging enough–having to constantly log out to go between accounts shouldn't add to those challenges.

Bluevine customers can manage multiple businesses through a single sign-on. Juggling multiple businesses is already challenging enough–having to constantly log out to go between accounts shouldn't add to those challenges. Two-factor authentication via push notification: Bluevine app users can now authenticate via the app or via SMS without waiting on a text.

"Modern small business owners expect all aspects of financial management to be seamless and intuitive," said Cooper. "These updates are all in service of that: There's no reason that day-to-day financial management should be a pain for small business owners and we're proud to make it easier for them here at Bluevine."

*As compared to publicly available data on the number of lifetime customer accounts held by other U.S. banking platforms dedicated to small businesses that offer both checking and lending services, as of January 2026.

