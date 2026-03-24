Bluevine Study Shows Nearly 3 in 10 SMB owners delay paying themselves due to invoice delays

1 in 6 Small Business Employers Have Missed or Nearly Missed Payroll Due to Late Payments

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report published today by Bluevine—the largest digital banking platform for small businesses in the U.S.*—found that late customer payments are no longer just an inconvenience, but a significant "liquidity test" threatening the survival of American small businesses. According to the survey of 1,052 U.S. small business owners, nearly 3 in 10 (29%) have been forced to delay their own paychecks because customers failed to pay on time.

The findings highlight a precarious financial ripple effect: 17% of small businesses—roughly 1 in 6—report they have missed or nearly missed payroll for their employees due to these payment gaps. The data suggests that for many firms, particularly those earning under $100,000 annually, a single delayed invoice can jeopardize operational stability.

"Late payments aren't just an accounting headache; they are a systemic barrier to growth that forces owners to make impossible sacrifices," said Bluevine's VP of Product Management, Sid Bellur. "When 1 in 6 small businesses are struggling to meet payroll because of late invoices, it's clear that the current payment cycle is broken. Our goal is to provide the right digital tools and visibility owners need to bridge these gaps and regain control over their financial destiny."

The study found that 59% of small businesses experience late payments at least occasionally, with 28% of respondents reporting more than $5,000 currently tied up in unpaid invoices. For firms operating on tight margins, this "locked-up" capital often forces owners to shift the financial burden onto their personal savings or credit and further highlights the need to integrate smart invoicing and payments solutions into their workflow: Internal Bluevine invoicing data showed that, on average, invoices that featured "pay now" buttons through the company's Stripe partnership were paid 174% faster than traditional invoices.

Additional key findings from the report include:

The High Cost of Waiting:

28% of SMBs have $5,000 or more in unpaid invoices at any given time. For the nearly 50% of respondents earning less than $100,000 a year, this represents a massive portion of their monthly liquidity.

18% of owners say their biggest challenge is the time wasted chasing payments rather than actually running their business.

The Emotional and Personal Toll:

29% of owners have delayed their own compensation to keep the business afloat.

34% of respondents reported increased stress or anxiety while waiting for overdue invoices to clear.

The Resilience Gap:

The SMB community is split; 31% maintain a dedicated reserve for late payments, while 32% keep no reserve at all, leaving them highly vulnerable to even short delays.

Despite the frequency of delays, only 19% of small businesses currently charge late fees, often tolerating friction to avoid straining customer relationships.

The Impact of Digital Solutions:

Internal Bluevine data shows that Stripe-enabled Bluevine invoices are paid 174% faster (average of 7 days vs. 18 days) than traditional methods, proving that reducing payment friction is the most effective way to stabilize cash flow.

For additional information on the Payment Gap Report, read the full findings on Bluevine's blog here.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Centiment for Bluevine between February 2, 2026, and February 5, 2026. The results are based on 1,052 completed surveys from U.S. residents over 18 who are small business owners or professionals. Data is unweighted, and the margin of error is approximately +/-3% for the overall sample with a 95% confidence level.

*As compared to publicly available data on the number of lifetime customer accounts held by other U.S. banking platforms dedicated to small businesses that offer both checking and lending services, as of January 2026.

About Bluevine

Bluevine is the largest small business banking platform in the U.S., serving as the financial operating system for startups and small businesses. Through a single account, companies can earn more, save more, borrow, and manage their money whenever and wherever they do business - without ever stepping into a branch. Accessible through one dashboard, its product suite integrates high-yield business checking, accounts payable, debit and credit cards, loans, and lines of credit. Since 2013, Bluevine has served over 900,000 customers, delivered over $17 billion in loans, and is currently trusted with over $1.8 billion in managed customer deposits. Bluevine has been named as the Best Online Checking Account by Nerdwallet for 2026.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank. For more information, please visit bluevine.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Bluevine