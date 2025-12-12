Bluevine Launches Tap to Pay to Allow Small Businesses to Accept Payments Anywhere

Bluevine's all-in-one small business banking platform allows anyone to accept in-person payments anywhere, with no hardware or setup

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine , the largest digital banking platform for small businesses in the U.S.*, has announced its launch of Tap to Pay this week . Powered by Stripe and designed to fit the realities of modern small business, Bluevine's Tap to Pay allows any small business to easily accept in-person payments anywhere, without hardware or complicated setup. That means anyone – whether that's an HVAC contractor or a caterer at an event or a craft retailer at a local farmer's market – can accept payments easily into a Bluevine Business Checking account, where they could start earning best-in-class interest as soon as funds hit their account**.

The launch of Tap to Pay is just the latest addition to Bluevine's all-in-one small business banking platform and positions it as the first and only digital-first banking platform to offer an industry-leading high-yield checking account**, cards for an entire company with spend controls, financing, and full-scale accounts receivable solutions all in one place.

The release follows the unveiling of Bluevine's invoicing and payment links product with Stripe in May . Now, Bluevine customers can immediately and conveniently begin accepting secure payments without the need for a card reader or physical hardware, instead just using the Bluevine app on their mobile device.

"We understand that modern small businesses aren't bound to offices and store spaces, and so the ability to accept payments should also be without physical limitations," says Kyle Cooper, Bluevine's SVP and GM of Checking and Payments. "We've seen strong uptake of our invoicing with online payments processing, and are excited Bluevine customers can now accept in-person payments simply using their Bluevine mobile app. Our customers love the ease of use, value, and robustness of the Bluevine platform, and Tap to Pay makes running their businesses even easier."

The growing popularity of contactless payments cannot be overstated: Recent reports from Mastercard state that more than 70% of all face-to-face transactions within its ecosystem are contactless. For more information on Bluevine Tap to Pay, read here .

*As compared to publicly available data on the number of lifetime customer accounts held by other U.S. banking platforms dedicated to small business, as of March 2025.

**Premier and Plus plan customers automatically earn annual percentage yield ("APY") on their available balances. Standard plan customers will earn interest on their available balances if they meet an eligibility requirement as detailed in the Terms of Interest Accrual which is incorporated as a part of the Bluevine Business Checking Account Agreement .

About Bluevine

Bluevine is the largest small business banking platform in the U.S., serving as the financial operating system for startups and small businesses. Through a single account, companies can earn more, save more, borrow, and manage their money whenever and wherever they do business - without ever stepping into a branch. Accessible through one dashboard, its product suite integrates high-yield business checking, accounts payable, debit and credit cards, loans, and lines of credit. Since 2013, Bluevine has served over 750,000 customers, delivered over $17 billion in loans, and is currently trusted with over $1.8 billion in managed customer deposits.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank. For more information, please visit bluevine.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

