Wave Customers Gain Access to Banking Tools through New Partnership with Bluevine

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine, the largest small business banking platform in the U.S.*, today announced a new partnership with Wave, the financial management technology company trusted by hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs for its simple, intuitive solutions. The partnership introduces a special offer giving Wave customers six free months of Wave Pro and three free months of Bluevine's upgraded checking plans, unlocking premium tools across both platforms to help small businesses better manage money and stay organized.

Wave's Pro Plan gives business owners access to expanded tools for accounting, invoicing, and business management — including automatic transaction imports and categorization, receipt scanning, recurring invoices and billing, deposit requests on estimates, discounted payment processing fees, automated reminders, and multi-user support. Designed for simplicity and ease of use, Wave Pro helps small businesses stay tax-ready, maintain clean books, and get paid faster.

Bluevine complements Wave's capabilities with a powerful yet simple digital-first banking platform that delivers exceptional value. Bluevine customers enjoy free Standard accounts, industry-leading APY for eligible customers and low payment fees, integrated accounts payable software, team cards with spend controls, sub-accounts with automatic transfer rules, and more. Its upgraded Plus and Premier plans offer even higher interest rates, lower payment fees, and enhanced functionality including fraud protection tools.

Together, Bluevine and Wave provide small business owners with a comprehensive foundation for managing banking, accounting, payments, payroll and invoicing in a way that's simple, affordable, and built to scale as their businesses grow. Through this partnership, joint customers can sync their banking and payments data between the platforms, ensuring a seamless user experience.

"At Bluevine, our mission is to be the financial operating system for small businesses," said Kyle Cooper, SVP & GM of Checking & Payments at Bluevine. "Wave has built a great reputation for delivering easy-to-use, free and low-cost accounting software. By combining the strengths of both platforms — and providing Wave customers with access to our most powerful banking plans — we're helping entrepreneurs simplify their financial lives and unlock greater value."

"Wave has always focused on making accounting effortless and affordable for small business owners," said Adnan Glavas, Director of Partnerships at Wave. "Through this partnership, our customers can access best-in-class banking and accounting tools designed to make running a small business easier, more organized, and more rewarding."

*As compared to publicly available data on the number of lifetime customer accounts held by other U.S. banking platforms dedicated to small business, as of March 2025.

About Bluevine



Bluevine is the largest small business banking platform in the U.S., serving as the financial operating system for startups and small businesses. Through a single account, companies can earn more, save more, borrow, and manage their money whenever and wherever they do business - without ever stepping into a branch. Accessible through one dashboard, its product suite integrates high-yield business checking, accounts payable, debit and credit cards, loans, and lines of credit. Since 2013, Bluevine has served over 750,000 customers, delivered over $17 billion in loans, and is currently trusted with over $1.6 billion in managed customer deposits.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank. For more information, please visit bluevine.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X .

About Wave

Wave Small Business Software ( waveapps.com ) provides simple money management solutions that empower small business owners and solopreneurs to take control of their finances. More than 300,000 small businesses use Wave's comprehensive accounting platform, which includes bookkeeping, invoicing, payroll, and payments solutions, as well as personalized bookkeeping and accounting coaching from Wave Advisors, a dedicated team of in-house experts. Wave is a fully owned subsidiary of H&R Block and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada

