BlueVoyant Acquires Conquest Cyber to Meet Market Need for Comprehensive Managed Detection and Response and Cyber Risk Posture Solutions

The acquisition unites Conquest Cyber's advanced SaaS technologies with BlueVoyant's premier internal and external cyber defense solutions, creating a comprehensive cyber risk management platform tailored for both enterprise and highly-regulated environments

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and mitigates internal and external risks, today announced the acquisition of Conquest Cyber, a cyber defense company renowned for its innovative SaaS technology that streamlines risk management across an organization's entire cyber program. Conquest Cyber has proven successful within high-security environments, including the U.S. Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and Government organizations.

Source: BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant raised more than $140 million in Series E funding to accompany the acquisition of Conquest Cyber. The additional funding was led by existing investors, Liberty Strategic Capital, a private equity firm, and ISTARI, a cybersecurity investor and advisor founded by Temasek. Eden Global Capital Partners, an affiliate of Eden Global Partners, served as a strategic advisor.

Many cybersecurity vendors offer point solutions but often fail to provide comprehensive solutions that address assessing, operationalizing, verifying, and remediating risk. Combining BlueVoyant and Conquest Cyber's capabilities fills this critical void.

Conquest Cyber's SaaS technology modernizes risk management with a platform that unifies an organization's entire cyber risk management program. This innovative approach integrates security posture, compliance, detection, and response, offering an unmatched level of insight and control through a unique risk maturity, visibility, and mitigation lens. This enables the visualization and mitigation of risks across regulatory frameworks such as CMMC, while also emphasizing the importance of active security posture management, detection, and response operations. BlueVoyant will integrate Conquest Cyber's technology into its existing products and services to create the first solution to deliver comprehensive internal and external cyber defense mapped to risk maturity.

"Despite the extensive range of cybersecurity vendors, a significant gap persists in the market concerning comprehensive solutions that empower clients to assess, operationalize, validate, and mitigate risks," said James Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder of BlueVoyant. "The integration of BlueVoyant's and Conquest Cyber's capabilities addresses this shortfall, bolstering our ability to protect clients' internal and external digital ecosystems in a more comprehensive manner."

The acquisition and enhanced capabilities come at a critical time for high-security areas such as the Defense Industrial Base and Government sector. The U.S. Department of Defense is set to enforce new cybersecurity rules, CMMC 2.0, while State and Local Governments face a surge in cyber incidents. The integrated BlueVoyant solutions, enhanced by Conquest Cyber's expertise, will help clients mitigate risks while meeting new requirements.

"Conquest Cyber has built its powerful reputation from building technology that helps secure the sectors critical to our ways of life," said Jeffrey J. Engle, chairman and president of Conquest Cyber. "We pride ourselves on providing radical transparency to key decision-makers within high-security organizations to enhance their cybersecurity posture and digital resiliency through risk informed protection, detection, and response at machine speeds. We are excited to join forces with BlueVoyant and combine our expertise to continue to ensure customers have modern solutions for their unique cybersecurity needs."

Both companies have earned recognition from Microsoft for their expertise and collaborative efforts in protecting shared clients. Conquest Cyber was named the Microsoft Partner of the Year for U.S. Defense and Intelligence in 2022. BlueVoyant received the title of Microsoft Security U.S. Partner of the Year in both 2023 and 2022, was named the Security MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) of the Year in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2023, and Top MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Team in 2021. Both companies have achieved Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status. Furthermore, Conquest enhances BlueVoyant's already extensive Microsoft security capabilities, including Defender for Cloud, Purview for Compliance, Defender for Vulnerability Management, and more.

Conquest Cyber and BlueVoyant both hold CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) accreditation. Conquest Cyber's ARMED ATK solution is on the FedRAMP marketplace.

About Conquest Cyber

Conquest is an elite cybersecurity company that protects our nation's critical infrastructure sectors with a focus on the Defense Industrial Base, State and Local Government, and Federal Government. Conquest helps companies achieve cyber resilience through adaptive risk management. The company's cutting-edge SaaS platform and world-class customer service provide transparency, precision control, and 24/7 protection through their flagship product ARMED ATK™ – creating a competitive advantage for their customers on the new frontline for freedom that Conquest has deemed The Thin Digital Line (TDL).

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into outcomes-based, cloud-native cybersecurity solution by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense products and services illuminate, validate, and quickly remediate threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

BlueVoyant Press Contact:

Jennifer Schlesinger

+1 (201) 397-4976

[email protected]

SOURCE BlueVoyant