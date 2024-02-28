BlueVoyant and TEKsystems Global Services Harness Advanced Analytics, Fortify Cybersecurity Defenses

Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of The Year and Microsoft Solutions Partner to join forces to ensure customers maximize their Microsoft investment

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks, today announced a partnership with TEKsystems Global Services, a global provider of technology and business solutions with more than 6,000 clients, including more than 80% of the Fortune 500. The companies will provide customers with a portfolio of cloud security solutions, taking advantage of their representative Microsoft expertise. BlueVoyant is a premier Microsoft security partner, and TEKsystems Global Services is a recognized Microsoft Solutions Partner in Modern Work, Data and AI, and Digital and App Innovation.

Today, many organizations invest in costly security products and services without getting results they want. Implementing Microsoft solutions with the help of experienced partners, however, can help realize a return on investment. BlueVoyant and TEKsystems Global Services can help joint customers maximize their Microsoft investment by enabling Azure deployment services and complimentary security services to be acquired at the same time.

TEKsystems Global Services delivers full-stack technology solutions to transform business goals into measurable results, helping customers navigate the landscape and avoid pitfalls with a solid business technology strategy. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, TEKsystems Global Services uniquely tailors solutions to meet customer needs — from discovery and design to adoption and improvement. By partnering with BlueVoyant, the 2023 and 2022 Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of the Year , the companies can deliver an enhanced suite of offerings to meet all of their customers' cyber risk and defense needs.

As companies take advantage of advanced analytics, like generative AI, building and securing the cloud need to be done in tandem to keep balance between security posture and productivity. Whether choosing Microsoft Security Copilot or building AI solutions, Blue Voyant and TEKsystems Global Services can enable customers to get the most from the design build, detect, and respond lifecycle.

"BlueVoyant has developed advanced technologies and scalable services to help customers maximize their Microsoft Security investments," Milan Patel, global head of managed security services (MSS) at BlueVoyant. "Cybersecurity is a team sport, and the industry will be stronger the more we work together. We look forward to having TEKsystems Global Services as a partner at a critical time of technological advancement."

Of the partnership, Jennifer Kling, global partnership director at TEKsystems Global Services said: "TEKsystems Global Services understands the power of advanced analytics, and provides a full-stack perspective to help customers develop a roadmap to achieve agility, innovation and — most importantly — security. By working with BlueVoyant and leveraging Microsoft solutions, we can maximize efficiency and create greater adaptability across their enterprise as the complexity and volume of threats grow. We're proud to work with BlueVoyant to help organizations safeguard their enterprise — from data and people to brand and ability to deliver to customers."

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into outcomes-based, cloud-native cybersecurity solution by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense products and services illuminate, validate, and quickly remediate threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe. Learn more at bluevoyant.com.

About TEKsystems and TEKsystems Global Services

We're TEKsystems. We accelerate business transformation for our customers. We bring real-world expertise to solve complex technology, business and talent challenges — across the globe. We're a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia, who partner with us for our scale, full-stack capabilities and speed. We're strategic thinkers, hands-on collaborators, helping customers capitalize on change. We're building tomorrow by delivering business outcomes and driving positive impacts in our global communities. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at TEKsystems.com.

