BlueVoyant and TEKsystems Global Services Harness Advanced Analytics, Fortify Cybersecurity Defenses

News provided by

BlueVoyant

28 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of The Year and Microsoft Solutions Partner to join forces to ensure customers maximize their Microsoft investment

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks, today announced a partnership with TEKsystems Global Services, a global provider of technology and business solutions with more than 6,000 clients, including more than 80% of the Fortune 500. The companies will provide customers with a portfolio of cloud security solutions, taking advantage of their representative Microsoft expertise. BlueVoyant is a premier Microsoft security partner, and TEKsystems Global Services is a recognized Microsoft Solutions Partner in Modern Work, Data and AI, and Digital and App Innovation.

Today, many organizations invest in costly security products and services without getting results they want. Implementing Microsoft solutions with the help of experienced partners, however, can help realize a return on investment. BlueVoyant and TEKsystems Global Services can help joint customers maximize their Microsoft investment by enabling Azure deployment services and complimentary security services to be acquired at the same time.

TEKsystems Global Services delivers full-stack technology solutions to transform business goals into measurable results, helping customers navigate the landscape and avoid pitfalls with a solid business technology strategy. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, TEKsystems Global Services uniquely tailors solutions to meet customer needs — from discovery and design to adoption and improvement. By partnering with BlueVoyant, the 2023 and 2022 Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of the Year, the companies can deliver an enhanced suite of offerings to meet all of their customers' cyber risk and defense needs.

As companies take advantage of advanced analytics, like generative AI, building and securing the cloud need to be done in tandem to keep balance between security posture and productivity. Whether choosing Microsoft Security Copilot or building AI solutions, Blue Voyant and TEKsystems Global Services can enable customers to get the most from the design build, detect, and respond lifecycle.

"BlueVoyant has developed advanced technologies and scalable services to help customers maximize their Microsoft Security investments," Milan Patel, global head of managed security services (MSS) at BlueVoyant. "Cybersecurity is a team sport, and the industry will be stronger the more we work together. We look forward to having TEKsystems Global Services as a partner at a critical time of technological advancement."

Of the partnership, Jennifer Kling, global partnership director at TEKsystems Global Services said: "TEKsystems Global Services understands the power of advanced analytics, and provides a full-stack perspective to help customers develop a roadmap to achieve agility, innovation and — most importantly — security. By working with BlueVoyant and leveraging Microsoft solutions, we can maximize efficiency and create greater adaptability across their enterprise as the complexity and volume of threats grow. We're proud to work with BlueVoyant to help organizations safeguard their enterprise — from data and people to brand and ability to deliver to customers."

About BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into outcomes-based, cloud-native cybersecurity solution by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense products and services illuminate, validate, and quickly remediate threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe. Learn more at bluevoyant.com.

BlueVoyant Press Contact:
Jennifer Schlesinger
[email protected] 

About TEKsystems and TEKsystems Global Services
We're TEKsystems. We accelerate business transformation for our customers. We bring real-world expertise to solve complex technology, business and talent challenges — across the globe. We're a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia, who partner with us for our scale, full-stack capabilities and speed. We're strategic thinkers, hands-on collaborators, helping customers capitalize on change. We're building tomorrow by delivering business outcomes and driving positive impacts in our global communities. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at TEKsystems.com.

TEKsystems Global Services Press Contact:
Kara Moran
[email protected]

SOURCE BlueVoyant

Also from this source

BlueVoyant Expands Cyber Third-Party Risk Management Solution to Monitor Risk Across Eight Business Risk Categories

BlueVoyant Expands Cyber Third-Party Risk Management Solution to Monitor Risk Across Eight Business Risk Categories

BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risk, today announced the release of its...
BlueVoyant Named to CRN's 2024 Security 100 List

BlueVoyant Named to CRN's 2024 Security 100 List

BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks, today announced that CRN®, a brand of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.