BlueVoyant Empowers Next Generation of the STEM Workforce

Cybersecurity leader aligns with non-profits to deliver hands-on, career-building experiences

BALTIMORE, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a leading global cybersecurity firm, is honored to team up with the Transforming Lives Community Development Corporation ( TLCDC ) to deliver new career opportunities to budding professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Working with STEMcx , the education arm of TLCDC, BlueVoyant is proudly helping expose students from underrepresented areas to STEM fields.

On Saturday, August 19 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET at the New Psalmist Baptist Church (6020 Marian Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21215), 44 Baltimore-area high school students will display computer coding projects and research poster presentations as a culmination to three summer internships hosted by STEMcx and its partners. Topic areas of the projects and presentations will include computer coding, environmental justice, bioethics, and more. The sponsors of the internships – BlueVoyant, the U.S. Department of Education, BGE, the Annie Casey Foundation, and the New Venture fund, realize the importance of investing in these talented students in assuring a more diverse STEM workforce in the future. Mayor Brandon Scott's chief of staff, Marvin James, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin's Community Outreach Director, Rev. Jerome Stephens, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen's Baltimore City Regional Director, Elonna B. Jones, and the Maryland Department of the Environment's Assistant Secretary, Bobbie James, Esq. will be on hand to congratulate the students.

"The issue of diversity in STEM is something that has been well-documented for as long as we can remember. The time is now to put educational programs into action that deliver beneficial results in rectifying the gaps in this field" said Sangya Sharma, Chief Diversity Officer and Chief Human Resource Officer at BlueVoyant and STEMcx partner. BlueVoyant, an industry-leading cyber defense company converging internal and external security, is sponsoring the computer coding internship for the third summer in a row.

Internships offering minorities first-hand experience in STEM fields and valuable networking opportunities will help to diversify the STEM workforce. TLCDC and STEMcx are proud to be a part of that change.

The guest list for the event is limited. To attend, please contact [email protected] .

About Transforming Lives Community Development Corporation

TLCDC is a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to making lives better for others. They are partnered with the New Psalmist Baptist Church. The education arm of the nonprofit, STEMcx, is dedicated to exposing students from underrepresented areas to STEM fields. For more information, go to www.stemcx.org .

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based, cloud-native platform by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense platform illuminates, validates, and quickly remediates threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

SOURCE BlueVoyant