BlueVoyant Global Director of Technology and Strategic Alliances Marketing Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a leading global cyber security company, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Jen Ferguson, Global Director of Technology and Strategic Alliances Marketing, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021.

This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from across the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

Jen works with BlueVoyant's top technology partners such as Microsoft and Splunk, among others, where she has built strong marketing partnerships from the ground up which have resulted in revenue growth and contributed to BlueVoyant's recognition as the Microsoft Security 20/20 'Top Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Team'; as a finalist on CRN's Technology Innovators 2020 list in the "Security - Managed Detection and Response" category for BlueVoyant's MDR for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint service; honored with 5-star rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program guide, and being named to the Redmond Channel Partner 350 list. She was an instrumental part of the BlueVoyant team that forged BlueVoyant's partnership with Microsoft and with the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) helping to drive co-selling, referrals, and BlueVoyant's global initiative to sign new Microsoft-focused partners.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

"I am passionate about working with our partners to develop mutually beneficial business through developing and executing joint marketing initiatives. I am grateful to be working alongside such talented colleagues within our partner companies and within BlueVoyant to bring MDR services to joint customers around the world. It is incredibly gratifying to receive this accolade, and even more rewarding to see our partner community thriving as a result of the marketing campaigns and initiatives we have jointly created. I'm looking forward to our continued success and collaboration in 2021 and beyond," said Jen Ferguson, Global Director of Technology and Alliances Marketing.

"Jen is already a four-time recipient of CRN's Women of the Channel award that recognizes women for their channel expertise and vision for their company's partnership strategy and goals," said Steve DeSantis, Global Head of Partnerships and Alliances. "Jen is absolutely committed to truly driving successful partner marketing and is well-versed in all aspects of marketing. Technically, she knows her products and services, and she stays in tune with the market, truly connecting with the partners she works with," added DeSantis.

This accolade follows Steve DeSantis, Global head of Partnerships and Alliances being recognized as a 2021 CRN® Channel Chief back in February.

"We are very lucky to have Jen on the BlueVoyant team. Her drive and support have been instrumental in growing our business, but best of all she is an absolute pleasure to work with," added Amanda Coles, Global Head of Partner & Field Marketing, BlueVoyant.

BlueVoyant continues its global expansion into Canada, LATAM, Europe & APAC while continuing aggressive growth in the US, with the addition of global strategic partnerships supporting its MSS, Managed Cyber Risk & Threat Intelligence offerings. Microsoft and Splunk technology alliances will continue to drive extensive growth both in North America and emerging global markets.

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

