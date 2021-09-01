BlueVoyant Hires Seasoned Executive to Bolster New Strategic Development Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity company, today announced the appointment of Joel Molinoff as Vice Chairman, Strategic Development. The recently formed Strategic Development Group will work with customers, partners and government organizations to enrich, develop and drive business growth.

Joel most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Risk Officer for CBS Corporation where he was responsible for the management of information security, data privacy and content protection for CBS' diverse portfolio of global media and entertainment businesses. A respected executive leader with more than twenty-five years of experience in cybersecurity, data privacy, risk management, strategy and operations, Joel has an outstanding track record implementing and growing information security, risk and data privacy programs for both public and private sector organizations, with leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies, the National Security Agency (NSA) and The White House.

"The company is at an inflection point poised for hypergrowth," said Jim Rosenthal, CEO at BlueVoyant. "Joel brings unique subject matter expertise and a wealth of knowledge to help BlueVoyant develop deeper strategic relationships and build business with both existing and new clients. Our Strategic Development Group helps build and scale our various offerings to further fuel growth and successful customer outcomes."

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this team," Joel added. "BlueVoyant's people, technology and security expertise are best-in-class and the company has huge opportunities on a global scale."

More about Joel Molinoff

Before joining BlueVoyant, Joel served as CBS' first Chief Information Security Officer and over a span of eight years grew the program to encompass management of information security, data privacy and content protection for the company's global portfolio. Prior to joining CBS, Joel was Assistant Director of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board at the White House where he supported the President in the evaluation of intelligence-related matters. Before this role, Joel was an executive at the National Security Agency (NSA).

Additionally, Joel is an advisor to numerous emerging technology companies and has served on various boards. Joel has an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Colgate University.

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics, and technology, coupled with deep expertise, works as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, Latin America, and Budapest. Visit www.bluevoyant.com .

SOURCE BlueVoyant

