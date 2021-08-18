BlueVoyant Hires Two High-Powered Industry Executives to Accelerate Hypergrowth

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity company, today announced two high-impact appointments to its executive team, who will lead the company's drive for aggressive growth. Paul 'PK' Kleinschnitz, most recently Chief Sales Officer at Coalfire, and Jason Thompson, previously CMO and COO at threat intelligence firm, IntSights, join the company as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively.

PK brings an outstanding twenty-year track record of leading sales, channels, marketing, and business development functions, to accelerate organizations from tens of millions in revenue to hundreds of millions. He will spearhead all commercial operations at BlueVoyant.

Jason's fifteen-year history of building rapid-growth companies by developing and managing high-performing teams at scale will be invaluable as he takes charge of marketing and sales development at BlueVoyant, working closely with PK to deliver rapid growth.

"We have seen triple-digit growth every year since we founded the company in 2017," said Jim Rosenthal, CEO at BlueVoyant. "By bringing PK and Jason on board we are adding proven revenue leaders to the team that have the skills and capabilities to drive the business higher and faster than ever before. I am very excited about our growth, and we are seeing stronger market tailwinds pushing us forward."

More About Paul Kleinschnitz

Before joining BlueVoyant, PK served as the Chief Sales Officer at Coalfire and drove the company to massive growth numbers. Coalfire was acquired in April 2021 by a leading private equity firm. Before joining Coalfire, PK was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cyber Security Solutions at First Data and has held key sales leadership positions at RSA Security and EMC Corporation. PK holds a Bachelor of Science from Oklahoma Christian University.

"I see the potential for BlueVoyant to become the leading player in the supply chain cyber risk management, managed detection and response, and cloud-based managed security services spaces," said PK. "The rapidly evolving threat landscape is placing exponential pressure on CISOs and security teams to manage risk across their business and within their third-party partner ecosystem. From nation-state-sponsored threat actors to criminal syndicates distributed across the globe, we are seeing a spike in cyber activity. At the same time, digital transformation is pushing everything to the cloud and third-party providers, meaning there is no longer a perimeter in the traditional sense. Now, companies have to evolve their security practices to meet these new challenges and BlueVoyant is leading that charge."

More About Jason Thompson

Jason will be reporting directly into PK and comes to BlueVoyant from IntSights, a leading threat intelligence company that was acquired in July 2021 by Rapid7. There he was COO and CMO for the company and was responsible for accelerating growth in the red-hot external threat intelligence space. Before that, Jason held CMO and marketing leadership roles for several hypergrowth companies including SecurityScorecard, NS1, SSH Communications Security, and Q1 Labs. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Colorado State University and a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

"The reason I joined BlueVoyant is that the combination of the people, process, and technology blows everyone else out of the water," said Jason. "With a market that is seeing massive demand due to the increase in cyberattacks, like ransomware, impacting businesses of every type and size, BlueVoyant is poised for tremendous growth. With security teams having, on average, eighty-plus cybersecurity tools in their stack, they don't need yet another tool or partial solution, they need complete capabilities that solve a security problem and that is exactly what BlueVoyant does."

For more information about BlueVoyant's products and services please visit BlueVoyant.com or one of our solutions pages:

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics, and technology, coupled with deep expertise, works as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, Latin America, and Budapest. Visit www.bluevoyant.com .

