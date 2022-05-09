BlueVoyant is a Design Partner for Microsoft's New Portfolio of Security Services, Including New Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR)

New services pair with BlueVoyant's world-class cybersecurity detection and remediation to offer customers more advanced cyber defense

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading internal and external cyber defense company, announced today that it is a design partner for Microsoft's three new security services, including Microsoft Security Experts for hunting, a proactive threat hunting expert service, Microsoft Security Experts for XDR, a new hunting service that extends beyond endpoint hunting, and Microsoft Enterprise Security Services for customers looking for more tailored, hands-on help with security posture management, modernization and proactive hunting. Microsoft announced this new security services portfolio today.

For the past eight months, BlueVoyant has been working closely with Microsoft on the application programming interface (API) and was chosen for its world-class defense platform, proactive services, incident response, cyber insurance partnerships, and specialty in ransomware and insider risk.

"Microsoft proactively seeking our feedback and collaboration as a design partner shows its strong commitment to partners and how BlueVoyant is valued for our advanced threat detection and security offerings," said Milan Patel, global head of managed security services (MSS) at BlueVoyant. "We are excited to help shape the future of Microsoft's security offerings. Cybersecurity is a team sport, and the best defense comes from partners working together. These new capabilities represent the very best of Microsoft and its partners working to support our customers."

BlueVoyant is specifically able to work with Microsoft's new Experts for XDR or MXDR, the managed detection and response service, which executes threat detection and response. BlueVoyant adds 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring, plus management and remediation that augments what Microsoft offers. The company's offerings go beyond endpoints to secure client's entire Microsoft ecosystem extending to email, identity, and clouds. BlueVoyant also offers Third-Party Cyber Risk Management to monitor and remediate any vulnerabilities from organization's supply chains, as well as Digital Risk Protection to identify and take down threats in the open, deep, and dark web.

For threat hunting, Microsoft and BlueVoyant will work together to inform customers. To help prevent future attacks, BlueVoyant will then investigate and offer incident response, as well as MXDR services. Additionally, any incidents will be used to enhance technology so customers can better defend themselves from attackers. The service has a planned rollout in early June.

"BlueVoyant shares Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster," said Andrew Conway, vice president security marketing at Microsoft. "We appreciate BlueVoyant's unique capabilities in cyber defense and appreciate the team working with us to design best-in-class solutions."

In 2021, BlueVoyant was named a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for Top MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Team . BlueVoyant is a finalist in this year's awards as a Security MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) of the Year. BlueVoyant was also named as one of Microsoft's top 150 managed security partners.

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics, and technology, coupled with deep expertise, work as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has personnel in Washington, D.C., Maryland, San Francisco, Israel, Philippines, Singapore, Canada, U.K., Spain, Australia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, El Salvador, Colombia, Mexico, and Panama.

