BlueVoyant is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Design Advisory Council

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and mitigates internal and external risks, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Design Advisory Council. BlueVoyant was selected based on the team's proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"In the context of security, AI's impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed," said Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president, Microsoft Security. "At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

BlueVoyant is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

"BlueVoyant is synonymous with security innovation, advanced technology, such as AI and machine learning, and new product design with Microsoft," said Milan Patel, global head of managed security services (MSS), at BlueVoyant. "Being on the Design Advisory Council for Microsoft Security Copilot is an honor. The Security Copilot team has given us a front row seat to positively shape the security use cases customers can take advantage of with generative AI. Whether it's thinking about security ethics, investigations, metrics, or attribution, we see Security Copilot presenting opportunities for customization and expansion for our managed services offers to ensure our joint customers are maximizing their Microsoft Security investment."

Being named to the Microsoft Security Copilot Design Advisory Council is among a long list of recognition BlueVoyant has received from Microsoft. In June, the company was named Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of the Year for the second time in a row. In April, the company was named the Security MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) of the Year in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2023. Also this year, BlueVoyant's Senior Director of Product Management, Mona Ghadiri, and Microsoft Platform Engineer, Eric Mannon, were named MVPs (Most Valued Professionals) for Microsoft Security. In 2022, BlueVoyant achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status, and was one of Microsoft's top 150 managed security partners.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into outcomes-based, cloud-native cybersecurity solution by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense products and services illuminate, validate, and quickly remediate threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

