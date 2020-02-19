BlueVoyant Provides Managed Detection and Response for Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a global analytics-driven cybersecurity firm, today announced the availability of its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service for Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (D-ATP), a unified next-generation anti-virus (NGAV) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) platform.

"The addition of Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection to BlueVoyant's 100% cloud-based technology portfolio furthers BlueVoyant's goal of bringing best-of-breed technologies and services to companies of all sizes," said Jim Rosenthal, CEO of BlueVoyant. "Given Microsoft's vision of unified, integrated, and cloud-based security, we recognize the deep strategic and technical value of adding Microsoft Defender ATP to our MDR services as part of our broader strategic integration with Microsoft security technologies in our Managed Services portfolio."

BlueVoyant's MDR service is designed for new and existing Microsoft Defender ATP customers who are looking for an elite security operations partner. MDR provides support in monitoring, investigating, responding to, and mitigating advanced attacks on endpoints. The managed service includes initial setup, continuous policy management, tuning, monitoring, response, and remediation of advanced cyber attacks, backed by 24/7 security operations.

"By combining our Microsoft security portfolio with BlueVoyant security services, we empower our customers to modernize their security capabilities focused on cyber threat detection and response," said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Cybersecurity Solutions Group, Microsoft Corp. "Cybersecurity is complex, but it doesn't have to be complicated. Advancing our security relationship with BlueVoyant, helps organizations simplify their security operations and scale as they grow."

BlueVoyant provides real-time and customized threat response and remediation - terminating malicious processes, isolating devices, and manually preventing persistence and lateral movement associated with sophisticated attacks. BlueVoyant incorporates client-driven rules of engagement (ROE) enabling immediate, decisive action to stop threats that could cripple a network versus non-critical events where a lower-tiered response may be appropriate.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an analytics-driven cybersecurity company whose mission is to protect organizations of all sizes against agile and well-financed cyber attackers. Founded and led by experts in the cybersecurity and government security sectors, BlueVoyant's offerings are built with real-world insight and applicability. Through Advanced Threat Intelligence, Managed Security Services, and Incident Response Services, BlueVoyant excels in intelligence gathering, cybersecurity defense, detection of attacks, and response coupled with remediation. With 24/7 SOCs, offices around the world, and their security analytics platform, BlueVoyant is positioned to best help customers defend against emerging cyber threats. For more information, visit bluevoyant.com.

