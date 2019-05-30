BlueVoyant Raises $82.5M in Series B Funding

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, an analytics-driven cybersecurity firm with a mission to protect businesses of all sizes against sophisticated cyber attackers, announced today the close of an expanded $82.5 million Series B funding round. The new investment included participation from new and existing investors along with Fiserv, a financial services technology provider. This brings total funding to $207.5 million to date.

This latest investment will enable the firm to accelerate the development of its cloud-based cybersecurity product platform comprised of Managed Security Services, Advanced Threat Intelligence and Professional Services. BlueVoyant leverages its proprietary and open source Threat Intelligence, coupled with information gleaned from its technology stack to enhance delivery across its services. Post transaction, BlueVoyant will accelerate its growth across Europe and Asia through the expansion of sales, engineering and Security Operations Center teams.

"This latest round of funding will enable BlueVoyant to bring corporate cyber defense capabilities to global businesses of all sizes ranging from large businesses with advanced defenses to small-medium size enterprises," said Jim Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of BlueVoyant. "We were delighted to expand our Series B funding round to accommodate strong investor demand."

"The strategic alliance between Fiserv and BlueVoyant brings advanced cyber defense capabilities to banks and credit unions of all sizes," said Byron Vielehr, Chief Administrative Officer of Fiserv. "Our continued investment in BlueVoyant underscores the value these capabilities can bring to our clients."

BlueVoyant has become one of the fastest-growing global cybersecurity firms. Since the launch of its Managed Security Services platform in June 2018, the company has expanded its customer base to more than 150 clients from a cross section of sectors including financial services, manufacturing, municipal government and education sectors, among others.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an analytics-driven cybersecurity company whose mission is to protect businesses of all sizes against agile and well-financed cyber attackers by providing unparalleled visibility, insight and responsiveness. BlueVoyant provides Advanced Threat Intelligence, Managed Security Services and Professional Services. The company was founded by Jim Rosenthal, CEO, and Tom Glocer, Executive Chairman, and is led by a team of senior business executives and former government cyber leaders from Morgan Stanley, Thomson Reuters, NSA, FBI, GCHQ and Unit 8200. BlueVoyant has offices in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Spain and the Philippines.

BlueVoyant Press Contact:

Meredith Zaritheny, Prosek Partners

646.818.9251

mzaritheny@prosek.com

SOURCE BlueVoyant