BlueVoyant Recognized with Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading cyber defense company that combines internal and external cybersecurity, today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, BlueVoyant has proven its robust MXDR services, which include a Security Operations Center (SOC) with 24x7 year-round proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities, are all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

"BlueVoyant and Microsoft both recognize that the best cyber defense is advanced technology backed by human-led expertise," said Milan Patel, global head of managed security services (MSS) at BlueVoyant. "We are honored to be teaming with Microsoft to deliver a Microsoft verified Managed XDR Solution. Earning verified MXDR solution status is among other recent accolades BlueVoyant received from Microsoft. Both companies recognize that cybersecurity is a team sport, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Microsoft to deliver the very best in cybersecurity to our joint customers."

Said Rob Lefferts, corporate vice president, modern protection and SOC, for Microsoft: "With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate BlueVoyant on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. [Its] solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio."

BlueVoyant is a managed security service provider (MSSP) member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). The company was a finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards , given by MISA, for Security MSSP of the Year.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some of the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome BlueVoyant's MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio."

Earning verified MXDR solution status is among a long list of recognition BlueVoyant has received from Microsoft. Earlier this year, BlueVoyant was named the Microsoft Security U.S. Partner of the Year , a finalist in the Microsoft Canada Impact Awards in two categories — Healthcare Impact Award and Security Impact Award — and one of Microsoft's top 150 managed security partners. In 2021, BlueVoyant was named a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for Top MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Team .

In May, BlueVoyant announced that the company was a key design partner for Microsoft's three new security services , including the MXDR program.

