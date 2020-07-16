BlueVoyant Secures $68 Million in Third Round of Funding

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a global expert-driven cybersecurity services company, announced today the close of a third round of funding. The $68 million financing round was led by Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, and included participation from new and other existing investors. This brings total funding to $275 million to date.

This latest investment will enable the firm to accelerate its growth plans across its three key lines of business: Managed Security Services, for 24/7 detection and response inside customer networks; Third-Party Cyber Risk Services, providing supply chain and investment portfolio defense; and Cyber Defense Services, providing Incident Response, Defense Assessment, Brand Protection and Threat Intelligence.

BlueVoyant has offices in New York, Maryland, San Francisco, London, Madrid, Tel Aviv, and the Philippines, and has recently opened new offices in Central America.

"This latest round of funding will enable BlueVoyant to continue to service and build our ever-growing customer base, providing them with the most advanced cybersecurity defense capabilities," said Jim Rosenthal, co-founder, and CEO of BlueVoyant. "We are delighted to have generated such strong investor demand. This in turn helps us develop the managed services we offer; including combining our capabilities into our new Risk Operations Center to manage cyber risk for supply chains and investment portfolios. BlueVoyant has demonstrated its expertise and vision, identifying a clear market need for exceptional cybersecurity to defend both large and medium sized enterprises."

BlueVoyant, one of the fastest-growing global cybersecurity firms, helps businesses operationalize ecosystem-scale cybersecurity to protect effectively and efficiently. Since its inception in July 2017, the company has expanded its customer base to more than 300 clients across four continents in 16 different industries including: financial and business services, manufacturing, municipal government, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy and utilities and the education sector.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers and advanced threats. Led by CEO Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant's highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives and former Government cyber officials and headquartered in New York City, BlueVoyant has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, London, Madrid and Latin America.

BlueVoyant Press Contacts

Danielle Ostrovsky

C8 Consulting (USA)

T: 001 410-302-9459

E: [email protected]

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting (EMEA)

T: +44 7955 030191

E: [email protected]

SOURCE BlueVoyant