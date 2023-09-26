BlueVoyant Welcomes Seasoned Tech Executive as Chief Product Officer

Amit Jasuja joins the C-Suite to accelerate the company into next phase of growth.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks, today announced the addition of Amit Jasuja to its executive leadership team as chief product officer. With more than three decades of security leadership experience, Jasuja will guide BlueVoyant's strategic product direction, aiming to unify product lines and expand the company's share of the cybersecurity market.

"BlueVoyant is relentlessly focused on enhancing customer value," said James Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder of BlueVoyant. "Welcoming an accomplished executive like Amit to our team further underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled cybersecurity solutions and paves the way for sustained growth in the future."

Jasuja is a seasoned security executive with experience both in large, established companies and early-stage startups. Prior to joining BlueVoyant, Jasuja held multiple leadership roles, previously serving as the senior vice president of Java and Identity Management development at Oracle, and the senior vice president of Enterprise Security Products development at Symantec. Most recently, Jasuja served as the chief portfolio officer at ISTARI, a Temasek-founded global cybersecurity firm, where he was responsible for the company's investment and portfolio management strategy.

"I am honored to join the BlueVoyant executive leadership team," said Jasuja. "Having witnessed BlueVoyant's impressive scaling in capabilities and its expansive global reach, I am particularly struck by the depth of talent within the engineering, product management, and operations teams. Each of these pillars brings immense strength and plays a pivotal role in the company's continued evolution. I am eager to further amplify these contributions and help drive our next phase of growth."

Jasuja holds a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, as well as a Master of Science in computer science from the University of California, Davis.

Jasuja joins BlueVoyant amid significant company growth, including recent partnerships with Qualys to launch VISIBL for Qualys, as well as with AVANT to expand the footprint of its state-of-the-art cybersecurity services and technology solutions.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based, cloud-native platform by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense platform illuminates, validates, and quickly remediates threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

