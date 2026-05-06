Bluevua® Named Winner of 2026 IHA Global Innovation Awards (gia) for Excellence in Product Design

"We were thrilled to attend the Gala and hear Bluevua announced as the Global Honoree for our category. To experience this recognition for our patented design which includes a 6-stage filtration process, and a 3:1 filtered-to-waste water ratio, feels so gratifying," said Celina Gu, founder of Bluevua. "The original reason why we developed Bluevua was to care for our families. We wanted our loved ones to be able to drink clean water and not have to worry about contaminants. Since all humans require water to lead healthy lives, we wanted Bluevua to give the gift of truly clean water, from our family to yours!"

Bluevua was recognized for its ROPOT-Travel Portable Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier.

"We're pleased to recognize these innovative brands and offer another platform to elevate outstanding new products for the home," said Derek Miller, IHA president and CEO. "We know that consumers today are craving innovative solutions, while also injecting connection, joy and wellness into their daily lives."

The Global Honoree in each of 12 categories was announced during the annual gia Gala in Chicago. The awards are part of The Inspired Home Show® 2026, IHA's premier global home and housewares marketplace that took place at Chicago's McCormick Place.

The 2026 Global Honorees are:

Bath + Personal Care: Brabantia USA – Steam & Ironing Board D, 135 x 45 cm





Cleaning: Gleener Inc. – Swift Plus





Cook + Bakeware: Brod & Taylor – Bread Proofing Bannetons





Home Décor + Gifts: Cribsi Inc. – Luna Lantern





Home Organization + Storage: Deli, Inc. – Stacking Tool Organizer





Household + Home Electrics: DREO – TurboCool™ Misting Fan 765S





Kitchen Electrics: JURA Inc. – JURA C9 Piano Inox





Kitchen Hand Tools + Cutlery: DK Household Brands Corp. – Susi 4 Garlic Press





Kitchenware: Prepara – Berry Pod





Luggage, Travel Goods + Accessories: Bluevua.com – Ropot R/O Water Purifier for Travel





Pet Products: PawsPik™ – CeramiFlow Ceramic Battery-Operated Pet Water Fountain





Tabletop: Vacane Home Concepts, Inc. – Bento Box Large

Entries were judged by an independent panel of industry experts, which included designers, retailers and buyers from Arizona State University, Artichoke, Cook's Warehouse, Cunningham Designs, Friedman Design, HTI Buying Group, In the Kitchen, Lekka Retail, Leon & Lulu, National Building Museum, Pampered Chef, Quality Products, RLD Intl, Sign of the Bear, and Volume Studios LLC.

The panel selected five finalists in each of the 12 categories after an initial round of judging in February 2026. These finalists were then evaluated in a second round of judging in March 2026 to determine each of the Global Honorees.

About Bluevua:

Bluevua believes that clean, healthy water is a human right, not a luxury. Born from decades of expertise in Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology, Bluevua was built on a simple yet powerful idea: What if the most advanced filtration technology could be reimagined for everyday life, whether at home, or on the go? Because Bluevua isn't just about filtering water - it's about restoring trust, protecting consumer health, and making a lasting impact on the planet - for today, and for generations to come.

Bluevua designs systems that remove contaminants down to the molecular level - so water is as pure as science allows. And Bluevua does it with care - building systems that are self-cleaning, zero-installation, and made with safe, visible materials like glass, so customers can see the purity in every drop. To learn more, visit www.Bluevua.com.

About International Housewares Association:

The International Housewares Association (IHA) is the 87-year-old voice of the home and housewares industry, dedicated to bringing buyers and sellers together. IHA hosts its premier exposition of products for the home, The Inspired Home Show, in Chicago every March. Each year, the Show brings together more than 2,000 unique brands and hundreds of thousands of products with both global and domestic buyers; U.S.-based attendees alone represent more than 100,000 retail locations and over $64 billion in buying power. The not-for-profit, full-service Association also offers member companies a wide range of services including industry and government advocacy; export assistance; trend reports; executive management peer groups; group buying discounts; and an independent news and information platform, HomePageNews.com.

Media Contact:

Frank Tortorici

[email protected]

SOURCE Bluevua